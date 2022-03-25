U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.61
    +0.27 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.50
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.28 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0890
    -0.2310 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,481.87
    +569.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.20
    +3.67 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

aTyr Pharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
aTyr Pharma, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LIFE
aTyr Pharma, Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the Compensation Committee of aTyr’s Board of Directors has granted ten employees nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 58,400 shares of its common stock, each with an exercise price of $5.24 per share, which is equal to the closing price of aTyr’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 21, 2022, the effective date of the grants. These stock awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with aTyr in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each option vests over a period of four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% vesting in equal monthly installments over three years, subject to the applicable employee’s continued employment with aTyr through each vesting date. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the aTyr Pharma, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
adunston@atyrpharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Why StoneCo Plummeted Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down big in Friday trading, with shares off by 12.8% as of 1:46 p.m. ET. While many other growth stocks were hurting today as investors took near-term profits and long-term interest rates rose, StoneCo announced a fairly large shake-up of its board of directors that will see one of the company's co-founders leave. On Thursday evening, StoneCo announced the retirement of three longtime board members and the appointment of two new members.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Nio stock drops on revenue beat, guidance miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for Chinese electric vehicle company Nio.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is integrated into so many products and services that we use every day that we hardly notice that it's there. The loan origination business is long overdue for disruption, and Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) AI-based platform is doing just that. The company's AI also makes applying for a loan ridiculously easy, with more than 70% of loans being fully automated.

  • Does Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Weekend reads: the slowing housing market and inverted yield curve signal a coming recession

    Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts a 25% decline in U.S. home sales. On March 24, the yield on five-year U.S. Treasury notes was 2.40% and the yield on seven-year notes was 2.43%. Both were higher than the 2.38% yield on 10-year Treasury notes.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Every investor gets into the stock market to find the best returns. That’s been especially true for the past five years or so, as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at historic low levels. While the central bank has started reversing that policy, it will take time for rates to rise appreciably – and so for the near- to mid-term, stocks are likely to remain the best engine for finding returns-on-investment. The key to making the most out of a stock investment, however, is not just the return

  • Honest stock falls on Q4 earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Honest.

  • GameStop Stock Saw Two Big Insider Purchases

    GameStop stock had two material insider purchases last week. The larger one was by GameStop (ticker: GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen, who paid $10.2 million for 100,000 shares on March 22. The other was by director Larry Cheng.

  • Semiconductor Stock Analyst Sweet On MANGO Portfolio Of Top Chipmakers

    With semiconductor stocks bouncing back, one analyst has assembled a portfolio of high-conviction names investors should consider.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • 3 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has said that his company's "favorite holding period is forever." The famously successful moneyman's ability to identify businesses worth holding for the long haul has helped his company benefit from winners that kept on winning, translating into portfolio performance that has absolutely crushed the broader market. With Buffett's incredible success in mind, taking some inspiration from the Oracle of Omaha could help take your portfolio to the next level.

  • Bitcoin Is on the Verge of a Major Breakout—and What Else Is Happening in Crypto Today

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was up almost 5% over the past 24 hours to near $45,000, around the highest level seen since the beginning of the year. “Bitcoin is on the verge of a major breakout as the price is on course to test the $45k, which has been a strong resistance since mid-January,” said Yuya Hasegawa, an analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank. Similar price action was seen among some smaller cryptocurrencies, or “altcoins,” with and both up around 5%.