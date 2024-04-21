aTyr Pharma Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$514.6k

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in aTyr Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LIFE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

aTyr Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Paul Schimmel made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$450k worth of shares at a price of US$2.25 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.60. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months aTyr Pharma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of aTyr Pharma

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, aTyr Pharma insiders have about 2.6% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About aTyr Pharma Insiders?

The fact that there have been no aTyr Pharma insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think aTyr Pharma insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing aTyr Pharma. At Simply Wall St, we've found that aTyr Pharma has 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

