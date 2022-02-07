U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

aTyr Pharma to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

aTyr Pharma, Inc.
·1 min read
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, which is being held February 14 – 17, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in New York, NY.

Dr. Shukla will present on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. EST.

Company management will also participate in in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. Meetings can be scheduled through the conference partnering system or by contacting investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:

Ashlee Dunston

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

adunston@atyrpharma.com


