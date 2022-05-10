aTyr Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

aTyr Pharma, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on its proprietary tRNA synthetase biology platform, today announced that the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences in May.

Details of the events are as follows:

Conference: 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date: May 18, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT

Location: New York, NY

Presenter: Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer

Format: Fireside Chat

Conference: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: May 24, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Miami, FL

Presenter: Ashlee Dunston, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Format: Corporate Presentation

In addition to the presentations, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conferences. Following the events, a replay of each presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on its proprietary tRNA synthetase biology platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

Contact:

Ashlee Dunston

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

adunston@atyrpharma.com



