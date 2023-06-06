At AU$0.36, Is It Time To Put Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) On Your Watch List?

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$0.75 and falling to the lows of AU$0.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Frontier Digital Ventures' current trading price of AU$0.36 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Frontier Digital Ventures’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Frontier Digital Ventures Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Frontier Digital Ventures seems to be fairly priced at around 5.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Frontier Digital Ventures today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$0.39, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Frontier Digital Ventures’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Frontier Digital Ventures look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 25% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Frontier Digital Ventures. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FDV’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FDV, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Frontier Digital Ventures as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Frontier Digital Ventures has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Frontier Digital Ventures, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

