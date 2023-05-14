At AU$0.50, Is It Time To Put Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) On Your Watch List?

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$0.62 and falling to the lows of AU$0.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Australian Vintage's current trading price of AU$0.50 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Australian Vintage’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Australian Vintage Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Australian Vintage is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Australian Vintage’s ratio of 6.26x is below its peer average of 21.31x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Beverage industry. What’s more interesting is that, Australian Vintage’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Australian Vintage?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -18% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Australian Vintage. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although AVG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AVG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVG for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Australian Vintage and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Australian Vintage, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

