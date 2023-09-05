At AU$0.70, Is Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Worth Looking At Closely?

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Myer Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Myer Holdings Worth?

According to my valuation model, Myer Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 14.74% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Myer Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$0.61, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Myer Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Myer Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Myer Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MYR seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MYR for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on MYR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, Myer Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

