At AU$0.72, Is Hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG) Worth Looking At Closely?

Hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$0.97 and falling to the lows of AU$0.72. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hipages Group Holdings' current trading price of AU$0.72 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hipages Group Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Hipages Group Holdings Worth?

Good news, investors! Hipages Group Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$0.91, but it is currently trading at AU$0.72 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Hipages Group Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Hipages Group Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Hipages Group Holdings. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since HPG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HPG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HPG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Hipages Group Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Hipages Group Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Hipages Group Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

