At AU$1.64, Is Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$1.92 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$1.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Adbri's current trading price of AU$1.64 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Adbri’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Adbri Worth?

Good news, investors! Adbri is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$2.10, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Adbri’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Adbri?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Adbri, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ABC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ABC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Adbri as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Adbri has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Adbri, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

