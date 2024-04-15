At AU$13.89, Is Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw its share price hover around a small range of AU$13.31 to AU$14.64 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Monadelphous Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Monadelphous Group Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Monadelphous Group’s ratio of 24.85x is above its peer average of 15.06x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Construction industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Monadelphous Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Monadelphous Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Monadelphous Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 49%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MND’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MND should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MND for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MND, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Monadelphous Group at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Monadelphous Group and we think they deserve your attention.

