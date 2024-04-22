At AU$16.44, Is IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Worth Looking At Closely?

While IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$22.06 and falling to the lows of AU$16.03. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether IDP Education's current trading price of AU$16.44 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IDP Education’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is IDP Education Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – IDP Education is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$24.63, but it is currently trading at AU$16.44 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because IDP Education’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from IDP Education?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. IDP Education's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 52%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since IEL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IEL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IEL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

