At AU$23.11, Is carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Worth Looking At Closely?

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$23.76 and falling to the lows of AU$21.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether carsales.com's current trading price of AU$23.11 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at carsales.com’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In carsales.com?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17.30% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy carsales.com today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$19.70, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, carsales.com’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of carsales.com look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for carsales.com, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CAR appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CAR for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on CAR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing carsales.com at this point in time. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with carsales.com (including 2 which are significant).

