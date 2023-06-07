At AU$24.15, Is It Time To Put Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) On Your Watch List?

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW), is not the largest company out there, but it saw its share price hover around a small range of AU$22.66 to AU$24.85 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Seven Group Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Seven Group Holdings?

Seven Group Holdings appears to be overvalued by 22% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at AU$24.15 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of A$19.75. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Seven Group Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Seven Group Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Seven Group Holdings' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SVW’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SVW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SVW for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SVW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

