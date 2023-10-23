At AU$28.45, Is carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Worth Looking At Closely?

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR), is not the largest company out there, but it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine carsales.com’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for carsales.com

What Is carsales.com Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.67% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy carsales.com today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$26.67, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, carsales.com’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from carsales.com?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for carsales.com, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CAR seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CAR for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on CAR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in carsales.com.

