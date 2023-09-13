At AU$4.19, Is Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Downer EDI’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Downer EDI?

Good news, investors! Downer EDI is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$5.99, but it is currently trading at AU$4.19 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Downer EDI’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Downer EDI look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 10% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Downer EDI. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DOW is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DOW for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DOW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Downer EDI at this point in time. For example - Downer EDI has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

