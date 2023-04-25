AuAg Funds CEO "looking forward to the next ride up in gold and silver"

London, UK --News Direct-- HANetf Holdings Limited

AuAg Funds CEO Eric Strand speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about the latest developments in the world of gold and silver, saying that he is "looking forward to the next ride up" in prices. Despite some recent weakness, Strand believes that layoffs and trouble in the commercial real estate industry will continue to create stress in the system that will be supportive of gold prices. Strand also predicts that there will soon be a physical shortage of industrial silver.

