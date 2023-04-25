U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.75
    -21.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,855.00
    -146.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,000.50
    -56.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.50
    -21.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.30
    -0.46 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.00
    -4.80 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.26 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1030
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.77
    +1.00 (+5.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2468
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9950
    -0.1700 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,317.65
    -33.54 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.78
    -11.48 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.63
    -26.57 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,620.07
    +26.55 (+0.09%)
     

AuAg Funds CEO "looking forward to the next ride up in gold and silver"

News Direct
·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- HANetf Holdings Limited

AuAg Funds CEO Eric Strand speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about the latest developments in the world of gold and silver, saying that he is "looking forward to the next ride up" in prices. Despite some recent weakness, Strand believes that layoffs and trouble in the commercial real estate industry will continue to create stress in the system that will be supportive of gold prices. Strand also predicts that there will soon be a physical shortage of industrial silver.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/auag-funds-ceo-looking-forward-to-the-next-ride-up-in-gold-and-silver-578743234