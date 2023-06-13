Auckland International Airport Limited's (NZSE:AIA) market cap dropped NZ$427m last week; individual investors who hold 54% were hit as were institutions

Key Insights

Significant control over Auckland International Airport by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 43% ownership

Institutions own 28% of Auckland International Airport

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Auckland International Airport Limited (NZSE:AIA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 54% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions who own 28% came under pressure after market cap dropped to NZ$13b last week,retail investors took the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Auckland International Airport.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Auckland International Airport?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Auckland International Airport already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Auckland International Airport's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Auckland International Airport. Our data shows that Auckland Council is the largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Private Banking and Investment Banking Investments is the second largest shareholder owning 7.0% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 3.8% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Auckland International Airport

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Auckland International Airport Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own NZ$3.8m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 54% of Auckland International Airport. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Auckland International Airport better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Auckland International Airport is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

