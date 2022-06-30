U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.25
    -46.00 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,690.00
    -309.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,522.00
    -169.00 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.00
    -22.40 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.82
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.35
    +0.99 (+3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2810
    -0.2640 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,300.78
    -754.39 (-3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    414.67
    -24.99 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.96
    -132.36 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Aucnet Backs and Participates in TCFD Consortium, Launching Online TCFD Report

·4 min read

TOKYO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aucnet Inc. (hereinafter "Aucnet"), an information distribution support services firm, announced its support for the recommendations issued by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (hereinafter "TCFD" (*1)), and joined the TCFD Consortium (*2), which is made up of supporting companies and financial institutions.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105709/202206232898/_prw_PI1fl_VUzjMVdG.jpg

Aucnet also launched on June 30, 2022 a website on the TCFD recommendations as well as information based on the four thematic areas of the TCFD's recommended framework: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

URL: https://www.aucnet.co.jp/en/tcfd/

Under its sustainability policy, "Circulating Valuable Goods on a Global Scale - Circulation Engine -," Aucnet has been contributing to building a sustainable global environment since its establishment. With the help of partners around the world, Aucnet has built a circular distribution system that offers valuable goods to clients in various markets. By participating in the Japan TCFD Consortium and launching the website, Aucnet is committed to publicly disclosing its impact on climate change and pertinent information based on the TCFD's recommendations.

Aucnet's Four Thematic Areas under TCFD Recommendations

1. Governance
The Sustainability Committee, chaired by the President & COO, Shinichiro Fujisaki, works with the Risk Management Subcommittee, which manages risks related to the company, and shares responsibility for managing climate change-related risks and opportunities, implementing measures, setting KPIs and reporting on the progress. The Board of Directors, which is the managerial decision-making body, receives and supervises a report on climate change-related initiatives from the Sustainability Committee once a year.

2. Strategy
Based on the TCFD recommendations, a predictive analysis was conducted to understand the business impact of climate-related risks and opportunities for Aucnet's consolidated subsidiaries. Based on the predictive analysis, the extreme weather conditions brought about by climate change and the introduction of policy regulations by governments were examined, and the risks and opportunities identified were reflected and addressed in Aucnet's strategies.

3. Risk Management
To establish a sustainability management system, a cross-sectional body called the Sustainability Committee has been formed to address all climate change-related matters and promote company-wide responses to the effects of climate change. In particular, climate change-related risks are identified by the Sustainability Committee in conjunction with the Risk Management Subcommittee. The identified risks are assessed by the Risk Management Subcommittee and then discussed and approved by the Board of Directors. Climate change risks are thus managed within the company-wide risk management process.

4. Metrics and Targets
On June 29, 2021, Aucnet established a sustainability policy and "Gross Circulation Value" (hereinafter: GCV) as an indicator to be used for specific future actions. Originally established as an indicator of the total circulated value of goods traded and circulated in the markets served by Aucnet, the definition was newly revised as an indicator to manage climate-related risks and opportunities. It is currently defined as an indicator that shows the impact of Aucnet's business activities on the economy and the environment in monetary terms. While the previous approach to the economic impact remains the same, the environmental impact is calculated by converting the "greenhouse gas emission reductions from used goods distribution and online trading" and the "greenhouse gas emissions emitted by Aucnet" into monetary terms.

As the scale of GCV expands, Aucnet is moving towards less goods being thrown away and not as many new goods being created. The number in 2020 for GCV was 428.8 billion yen. GCV is one of the key management indicators in Aucnet's medium-term management plan, and Aucnet aims to achieve a GCV of 1 trillion yen by 2025.

Notes:
(*1) An international initiative established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in 2015 in response to the G20 to encourage companies to disclose information related to "Governance," "Strategy," "Risk Management" and "Metrics and Targets" and the financial implications of the losses and benefits that climate change presents to their businesses. TCFD Official Website: https://www.fsb-tcfd.org/

(*2) A forum established in 2019 to discuss initiatives to help financial institutions and others make appropriate investment decisions. Initiatives are promoted by companies, financial institutions and other entities which cooperate with the TCFD recommendations. Japan TCFD Consortium Website: https://tcfd-consortium.jp

Aucnet Company Profile
Company name: Aucnet Inc.
Head office: Aoyama OM Square, Kita-Aoyama 2-chome 5-8, Minato-ku, Tokyo (107-8349)
Representatives: Chairman & CEO; Kiyotaka Fujisaki, President & COO; Shinichiro Fujisaki
Date of establishment: June 29, 1985
Capital: 1,806 million yen (as of December 31, 2021)
Consolidated net sales: 36,710 million yen (as of December 31, 2021)
Number of employees (consolidated): 858 (as of December 31, 2021)
Business description: Information distribution support services business, including the organization and operation of online auctions
Listing: TSE Prime (securities code: 3964)
URL: https://www.aucnet.co.jp/en/

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aucnet-backs-and-participates-in-tcfd-consortium-launching-online-tcfd-report-301578583.html

SOURCE Aucnet Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Chip Stocks Are in for Trouble, Analyst Says. 4 Stocks Get Downgrades.

    The semiconductor sector has lost more than one-third of its value this year, but a BofA Global Research analyst says the pain isn't over for investors.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 60-Year Wall Street Veteran Says S&P 500 Will Sink to 3,100

    (Bloomberg) -- Not many industry experts would shrug off a 35% drop for the S&P 500, but six-decade Wall Street veteran George Ball says a fall of that magnitude would be a normal adjustment.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingBall, chairman

  • How can I 'quiet' my portfolio? Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 14.9% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • JPMorgan downgrades Amazon, Meta, and 24 other tech company stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down JP Morgan Chase’s recession forecast.

  • Micron Earnings Preview: Will Critical Support Hold?

    Micron is set to report earnings on Thursday after the close, but the stock sits on critical support. Will it hold or will it fold?

  • Tesla: Street Expectations for Q2 Deliveries Are Too High, Says Analyst

    Tesla (TSLA) has made a habit of beating Street expectations in recent quarters, but with the EV leader set to announce 2Q22 deliveries and production figures this weekend, Deutsche Bank’s Emmanuel Rosner thinks a surprise to the downside is on the way. Reflecting the extended Covid-19-related shutdowns and logistical challenges in the Shanghai plant, Rosner now expects Tesla to deliver 245,000 units, compared to 310,000 beforehand. This amounts to a 22% year-over-year uptick but a 21% sequentia

  • AMD Victim of a Bad Blow at a Very Bad Time

    The semiconductor manufacturer is going through a difficult time marked by questions about the demand for its graphics cards.

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • Dow Jones Dives As Inflation Fears Rise; This Stock Pops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake; Nike Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell as inflation fears rose. A Warren Buffett stock rose after Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake. Nike and Apple stock fell.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Mounting Recession Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell with US futures Thursday after central bankers issued warnings on inflation and fueled concern that aggressive policy will end in recession.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index de

  • Bitcoin, crypto fall amid reports of 3AC’s court-ordered liquidation

    Bitcoin was trading below US$20,000 in late morning trade in Asia on Thursday as reports of a court-ordered liquidation of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) added to fears of a contagion in crypto. See related article: Three Arrows Capital lines up for liquidation Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to as low as US$19,937.79 in […]

  • PayPal Stock Keeps Falling; Why This Bear Call Spread Could Bag A $185 Profit

    PayPal is currently in a nasty downtrend, falling below a declining 50-day moving average. On PayPal stock, an options trader could execute an August-expiring bear call spread using the 75 strike as the short monthly call option and the 80 strike as the long call. If executed at that price, the maximum profit on the trade would hit $185 per contract with a maximum risk of $315.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond earnings were ‘just a disaster every way you look’: Retail analyst

    Storch Advisors CEO, and former CEO of Toys R Us and Hudson’s Bay, Gerald Storch sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down Bed Bath & Beyond's unraveling after a Q1 earnings miss and the dismissal of its CEO, its pandemic-era business, and the outlook of the retail industry.

  • Drugmaker Endo Faces Bond Decision as Creditors Mull Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Endo International Plc, the latest drugmaker impaired by opioid lawsuits, must decide whether to skip more than $90 million in interest payments as it contemplates a potential bankruptcy filing.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only Gro

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • Billionaire Saylor Makes New Bitcoin Bet Despite Heavy Losses

    As long Michael Saylor is around, Bitcoin will never walk alone. The billionaire co-founder and CEO of MicroStrategy , and four-alarm Bitcoin evangelist has taken the concept of HODL -- sometimes known as "hold on for dear life" -- to the stratosphere. This is a challenging time for digital currencies.

  • Bull Market Never Ended for Analysts Wedded to 100% Price Rally Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- Whether it’s commendable courage or a refusal to face reality, a receding stock market tide has left Wall Street analysts sitting with price predictions that will take more than a little luck to come true.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market

  • Crypto Crash Exposes Robinhood and Coinbase To Predators

    A year can be a lifetime in the cryptocurrency world as major players are reeling from heavy losses.