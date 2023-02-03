Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115
Series
RIKB 26 1015
RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date
02/08/2023
02/08/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
5,706
3,422
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
98.150
/
7.320
88.500
/
1.950
Total Number of Bids Received
28
20
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
10,556
4,272
Total Number of Successful Bids
17
14
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
17
14
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
98.150
/
7.320
88.500
/
1.950
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
98.230
/
7.300
88.900
/
1.915
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
98.150
/
7.320
88.500
/
1.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
98.182
/
7.310
88.564
/
1.945
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
98.230
/
7.300
88.900
/
1.915
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
98.030
/
7.360
87.941
/
2.000
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
98.130
/
7.330
88.491
/
1.951
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.85
1.25