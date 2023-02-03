U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115

The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
·1 min read
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series

RIKB 26 1015

RIKS 37 0115

Settlement Date

02/08/2023

02/08/2023

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

5,706

3,422

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)

98.150

/

7.320

88.500

/

1.950

Total Number of Bids Received

28

20

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

10,556

4,272

Total Number of Successful Bids

17

14

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

17

14

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated

98.150

/

7.320

88.500

/

1.950

Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated

98.230

/

7.300

88.900

/

1.915

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full

98.150

/

7.320

88.500

/

1.950

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)

98.182

/

7.310

88.564

/

1.945

Best Bid (Price / Yield)

98.230

/

7.300

88.900

/

1.915

Worst Bid (Price / Yield)

98.030

/

7.360

87.941

/

2.000

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)

98.130

/

7.330

88.491

/

1.951

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

1.85

1.25


