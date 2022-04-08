U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
·1 min read
R&#xed;kissj&#xf3;&#xf0;ur &#xcd;slands - L&#xe1;nam&#xe1;l r&#xed;kisins
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins

Series

RIKB 24 0415

RIKB 42 0217

Settlement Date

04/13/2022

04/13/2022

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

1,005

21,800

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)

95.025

/

5.180

89.970

/

5.330

Total Number of Bids Received

6

19

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

1,005

25,000

Total Number of Successful Bids

6

6

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

6

6

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated

95.025

/

5.180

89.970

/

5.330

Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated

95.130

/

5.120

90.170

/

5.310

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full

95.025

/

5.180

89.970

/

5.330

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)

95.081

/

5.140

89.981

/

5.330

Best Bid (Price / Yield)

95.130

/

5.120

90.170

/

5.310

Worst Bid (Price / Yield)

95.025

/

5.180

89.300

/

5.390

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)

95.081

/

5.140

89.930

/

5.330

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

1.00

1.15


