Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217
Series
RIKB 24 0415
RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date
04/13/2022
04/13/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
1,005
21,800
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
95.025
/
5.180
89.970
/
5.330
Total Number of Bids Received
6
19
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
1,005
25,000
Total Number of Successful Bids
6
6
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
6
6
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
95.025
/
5.180
89.970
/
5.330
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
95.130
/
5.120
90.170
/
5.310
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
95.025
/
5.180
89.970
/
5.330
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
95.081
/
5.140
89.981
/
5.330
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
95.130
/
5.120
90.170
/
5.310
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
95.025
/
5.180
89.300
/
5.390
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
95.081
/
5.140
89.930
/
5.330
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.00
1.15