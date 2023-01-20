U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.50
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,103.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,411.00
    +54.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.50
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.04
    +0.71 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.30
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.51
    +0.17 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2361
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9200
    +1.5210 (+1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,963.79
    +219.56 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.40
    +4.98 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.62
    +10.33 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015

The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
·1 min read
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series

RIKB 26 1015

Settlement Date

01/25/2023

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

10,726

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)

99.318

/

6.950

Total Number of Bids Received

57

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

14,926

Total Number of Successful Bids

48

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

48

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated

99.318

/

6.950

Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated

100.085

/

6.710

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full

99.318

/

6.950

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)

99.569

/

6.870

Best Bid (Price / Yield)

100.085

/

6.710

Worst Bid (Price / Yield)

98.940

/

7.070

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)

99.451

/

6.910

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

1.39


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    The stock market has thrown out MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently, but I think that's a mistake. The U.S. shutdowns didn't last long, but restrictions in Macao have lasted for nearly three years. As personal and business travel in the U.S. reopened, Las Vegas made a quick recovery.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a ‘hyped-up fraud’ and cryptocurrencies are a ‘waste of time’—but blockchain is a ‘deployable’ technology

    “I think all that's been a waste of time and why you guys waste any breath on it is totally beyond me,” Dimon told CNBC on Thursday. “Bitcoin itself is a hyped up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”

  • Tesla: Piper Sandler advises investors to continue buying the EV stock

    Piper Sandler analysts are advising Tesla investors to continue "proactively buying" the EV stock.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Here's the Worst Mistake Novavax Investors Can Make in 2023

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild ride since the start of the pandemic. The shares skyrocketed more than 2,000% back in 2020 as investors bet on Novavax bringing a vaccine to market. Before deciding what to do, let's check out the worst mistake Novavax investors can make in 2023.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now, Say Analysts

    The semiconductor chip industry presents investors with a difficult landscape to navigate. A combination of strong headwinds and economic-structural supports are buffeting the industry in contradictory directions, and for at least the near-term the best investment choices aren’t necessarily clear. Take the headwinds first. Some of the strongest revolve around China, the world’s second-largest economy and a major consumer of semiconductor chips. The country was under strict anti-COVID lockdown po

  • US Market Watchers Are Fretting Over the Biggest January Options Expiry in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Market watchers on Wall Street attribute this week’s stock selloff to the insidious threat of recession. Yet derivatives traders see a less ominous foe: the mass expiration of options on Friday — the biggest January event in a decade.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Es

  • Stocks moving after the closing bell: Roblox, Procter & Gamble, Rivian, Lucid, Nexstar Media

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs highlight several tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Why Blink Charging, ChargePoint, and Plug Power Stocks All Dropped Today

    Renewable energy stocks sank Thursday morning, and for a variety of reasons. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of charging network operators Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively, while hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) continues to give back yesterday's gains, and is in fact down another 7.5% today. Yesterday, if you recall, Plug Power went on something of a wild ride, first rising several percentage points before ending the day with a loss, as investors first reacted to a positive assessment of the company's prospects from The Wall Street Journal -- then seemingly rejected that assessment entirely.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in Just 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha has a hidden $5.9 billion portfolio that's heavily concentrated in a handful of well-known stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Clean Tech Stocks; Here Are 3 Names With Strong Multiyear Growth Potential

    Clean tech and green energy sectors are on the cusp of a strong multiyear growth run. That's the opinion of Morgan Stanley's 5-star analyst Stephen Byrd who notes that political will is likely to support the practical benefits of clean and renewable energy to create a favorable environment for ‘clean and green’ tech over the next few years. Outlining his view, Byrd writes: “We believe current valuations do not reflect the long-term robust growth and margin improvement that we see as a result of

  • 3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

    One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other REIT investors look for ongoing growth. But every once in a while, it’s possible to get both. Take a look at three distinct REITs with dividend yields above 8%. Each underperform

  • 5 Stand Out Oil & Energy Stocks to Buy

    Although oil prices are prone to fluctuate, the rising earnings estimate revisions for these stocks are a great sign with several of these equities offering solid dividends to support patient investors.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The growth-driven Nasdaq 100 is home to two incredible deals in the new year, as well as one previous highflier that can be actively avoided.

  • Goldman Sachs Is Shutting Down Marcus Personal Loans: 4 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    The black sheep among big banks this earnings season was definitely Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). The Wall Street bank saw its earnings plunge last quarter, as its core investment-banking business ground to a halt amid historically weak numbers of initial public offerings and mergers. In order to diversify away from the volatile investment banking and trading arms, Goldman has tried to cultivate its own consumer banking division under its Marcus brand.

  • Shares of ChargePoint and other EV charging companies sank following news of rival Volta's planned acquisition

    The low price Shell plans to pay for Volta apparently has investors concerned about its rivals' valuations.

  • BP p.l.c. (BP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching BP (BP) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Is Farfetch (FTCH) a Good Investment Choice?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Opportunity Equity” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly net increase of 1.85% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. […]