Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015
Series
RIKB 26 1015
Settlement Date
01/25/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
10,726
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
99.318
/
6.950
Total Number of Bids Received
57
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
14,926
Total Number of Successful Bids
48
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
48
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
99.318
/
6.950
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
100.085
/
6.710
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
99.318
/
6.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
99.569
/
6.870
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
100.085
/
6.710
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
98.940
/
7.070
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
99.451
/
6.910
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.39