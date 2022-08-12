U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115

The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
·1 min read
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series

RIKB 24 0415

RIKB 28 1115

Settlement Date

08/17/2022

08/17/2022

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

4,415

1,010

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)

94.130

/

6.320

95.550

/

5.870

Total Number of Bids Received

20

12

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

4,965

1,370

Total Number of Successful Bids

16

8

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

16

8

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated

94.130

/

6.320

95.550

/

5.870

Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated

94.180

/

6.290

95.745

/

5.830

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full

94.130

/

6.320

95.550

/

5.870

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)

94.166

/

6.300

95.604

/

5.860

Best Bid (Price / Yield)

94.180

/

6.290

95.745

/

5.830

Worst Bid (Price / Yield)

94.092

/

6.350

95.382

/

5.900

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)

94.161

/

6.300

95.561

/

5.860

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

1.12

1.36


    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

    Choosing stocks that can weather the storm and do well afterward, too, are the kinds of companies we should seek out, and the following trio of top tech stocks should outperform no matter what the market throws at it. Having shed its Warner Media division into the newly reconstituted Warner Bros Discovery in April, AT&T (NYSE: T) is now able to focus solely on its telecom operations and the rollout of its 5G network that will provide the industry with its next wave of growth. Although AT&T says it's not immune from the recessionary impacts affecting the broader economy, it's capable of managing through them and investing for the long-term benefit of customers and investors.

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to 'time' the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn't necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock's recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street's pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

