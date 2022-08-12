Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115
Series
RIKB 24 0415
RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date
08/17/2022
08/17/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
4,415
1,010
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
94.130
/
6.320
95.550
/
5.870
Total Number of Bids Received
20
12
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
4,965
1,370
Total Number of Successful Bids
16
8
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
16
8
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
94.130
/
6.320
95.550
/
5.870
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
94.180
/
6.290
95.745
/
5.830
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
94.130
/
6.320
95.550
/
5.870
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
94.166
/
6.300
95.604
/
5.860
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
94.180
/
6.290
95.745
/
5.830
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
94.092
/
6.350
95.382
/
5.900
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
94.161
/
6.300
95.561
/
5.860
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.12
1.36