Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217
Series
RIKB 24 0415
RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date
10/12/2022
10/12/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
1,240
900
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
95.060
/
6.010
89.545
/
5.380
Total Number of Bids Received
12
13
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
5,340
3,125
Total Number of Successful Bids
8
5
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
8
5
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
95.060
/
6.010
89.545
/
5.380
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
95.106
/
5.980
89.881
/
5.350
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
95.060
/
6.010
89.545
/
5.380
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
95.086
/
5.990
89.608
/
5.370
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
95.106
/
5.980
89.881
/
5.350
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
94.750
/
6.240
89.220
/
5.410
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
94.903
/
6.130
89.408
/
5.390
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
4.31
3.47