Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
·1 min read
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series

RIKB 24 0415

RIKB 42 0217

Settlement Date

10/12/2022

10/12/2022

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

1,240

900

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)

95.060

/

6.010

89.545

/

5.380

Total Number of Bids Received

12

13

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

5,340

3,125

Total Number of Successful Bids

8

5

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

8

5

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated

95.060

/

6.010

89.545

/

5.380

Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated

95.106

/

5.980

89.881

/

5.350

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full

95.060

/

6.010

89.545

/

5.380

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)

95.086

/

5.990

89.608

/

5.370

Best Bid (Price / Yield)

95.106

/

5.980

89.881

/

5.350

Worst Bid (Price / Yield)

94.750

/

6.240

89.220

/

5.410

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)

94.903

/

6.130

89.408

/

5.390

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

4.31

3.47


