Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 26 0216
Series
RIKB 28 1115
RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date
05/11/2022
05/11/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
3,490
7,655
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
98.511
/
5.270
106.700
/
-0.266
Total Number of Bids Received
20
10
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
4,090
7,905
Total Number of Successful Bids
18
9
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
18
9
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
98.511
/
5.270
106.700
/
-0.266
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
98.750
/
5.230
106.800
/
-0.291
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
98.511
/
5.270
106.700
/
-0.266
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
98.624
/
5.250
106.763
/
-0.282
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
98.750
/
5.230
106.800
/
-0.291
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
98.400
/
5.290
106.650
/
-0.253
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
98.592
/
5.250
106.759
/
-0.281
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.17
1.03