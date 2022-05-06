U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 26 0216

Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
·1 min read
R&#xed;kissj&#xf3;&#xf0;ur &#xcd;slands - L&#xe1;nam&#xe1;l r&#xed;kisins
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins

Series

RIKB 28 1115

RIKS 26 0216

Settlement Date

05/11/2022

05/11/2022

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

3,490

7,655

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)

98.511

/

5.270

106.700

/

-0.266

Total Number of Bids Received

20

10

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

4,090

7,905

Total Number of Successful Bids

18

9

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

18

9

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated

98.511

/

5.270

106.700

/

-0.266

Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated

98.750

/

5.230

106.800

/

-0.291

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full

98.511

/

5.270

106.700

/

-0.266

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)

98.624

/

5.250

106.763

/

-0.282

Best Bid (Price / Yield)

98.750

/

5.230

106.800

/

-0.291

Worst Bid (Price / Yield)

98.400

/

5.290

106.650

/

-0.253

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)

98.592

/

5.250

106.759

/

-0.281

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

1.17

1.03


