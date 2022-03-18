Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 37 0115
Series
RIKS 26 0216
RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date
03/23/2022
03/23/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
4,640
2,510
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
108.550
/
-0.655
103.208
/
0.770
Total Number of Bids Received
25
17
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
4,920
3,310
Total Number of Successful Bids
23
12
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
23
12
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
108.550
/
-0.655
103.208
/
0.770
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
108.790
/
-0.712
103.550
/
0.746
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
108.550
/
-0.655
103.208
/
0.770
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
108.690
/
-0.688
103.320
/
0.762
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
108.790
/
-0.712
103.550
/
0.746
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
103.208
/
0.665
102.784
/
0.800
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
108.464
/
-0.634
103.247
/
0.767
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.06
1.32