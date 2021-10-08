Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216
Series
RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date
10/13/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
5,320
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
107.300
/
-0.172
Total Number of Bids Received
33
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
8,640
Total Number of Successful Bids
11
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
11
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
107.300
/
-0.172
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
107.350
/
-0.183
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
107.300
/
-0.172
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
107.310
/
-0.174
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
107.350
/
-0.183
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
106.980
/
-0.102
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
107.272
/
-0.166
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.62