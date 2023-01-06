Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 37 0115
Series
RIKS 26 0216
RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date
01/11/2023
01/11/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
6,758
7,673
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
98.500
/
2.004
87.885
/
2.000
Total Number of Bids Received
26
36
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
8,394
10,173
Total Number of Successful Bids
15
28
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
15
28
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
98.500
/
2.004
87.885
/
2.000
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
98.541
/
1.990
88.337
/
1.960
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
98.500
/
2.004
87.885
/
2.000
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
98.513
/
1.999
88.061
/
1.984
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
98.541
/
1.990
88.337
/
1.960
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
98.393
/
2.040
87.324
/
2.050
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
98.498
/
2.004
87.958
/
1.994
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.24
1.33