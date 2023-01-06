U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 37 0115

The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
·1 min read
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series

RIKS 26 0216

RIKS 37 0115

Settlement Date

01/11/2023

01/11/2023

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

6,758

7,673

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)

98.500

/

2.004

87.885

/

2.000

Total Number of Bids Received

26

36

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

8,394

10,173

Total Number of Successful Bids

15

28

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

15

28

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated

98.500

/

2.004

87.885

/

2.000

Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated

98.541

/

1.990

88.337

/

1.960

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full

98.500

/

2.004

87.885

/

2.000

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)

98.513

/

1.999

88.061

/

1.984

Best Bid (Price / Yield)

98.541

/

1.990

88.337

/

1.960

Worst Bid (Price / Yield)

98.393

/

2.040

87.324

/

2.050

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)

98.498

/

2.004

87.958

/

1.994

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

1.24

1.33


