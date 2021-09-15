U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Auction Sale of Complete JD Norman Automotive Component Facility in Horselberg, Germany Currently Underway

·2 min read

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards, a world leader in industrial auctions since 1902, is pleased to announce the continuation of a series of secured party sales of the assets from another complete JD Norman plant in Germany. JD Norman, a major OEM and Tier one supplier of automotive powertrain and components, shut down in 2020 after more than 20 years of providing complete assembled components to major automotive companies including Mercedes Benz, Audi, Ford, VW, Fiat and Kia.

Items to be sold include complete manufacturing lines used for automotive powertrain and engine components. This major sale is currently underway and will end September 29th with an Online auction sale. This sale is being managed by Maynards in conjunction with a global team of automotive asset specialists of Robert Levy Associates and Gordon Brothers.

Over 1,000 Late Model Assets From Premium Brand Names such as Samag, Heller, Heckert and others including:

  • 150+ CNC Machines

  • Deep Drilling Machines

  • Leak Testing Machines

  • Washing, Grinding, Cracking, Deburring and Honing Machines

  • Robots

  • Cranes

  • Quality Assurance Equipment

  • Toolroom Equipment

  • Factory Vehicles

  • Storage Equipment

For full details, contact Andreas Matuszczak at Andreas@maynards.com or visit us at www.maynards.com www.rlevyinc.com/current-sales/ or www.gordonbrothers.com

"This sale of top-quality automotive powertrain manufacturing technology represents a remarkable opportunity for our customers in the automotive industry in Europe and across the world," said Robert Levy, President of Robert Levy Associates. "Beyond that," he added, "this auction is important because many of the assets, which were formerly used for machining automotive engine parts, can be easily adapted to service a wide range of applications in a variety of industries."

Maynards expertise in consistently delivering the highest returns to customers in the equipment and machinery industry spans over a century. www.maynards.com

Robert Levy Associates specializes in crafting and executing successful bespoke monetization solutions maximizing returns for industrial assets globally, for over 40 years. www.rlevyinc.com

Gordon Brothers has helped lenders, operating companies, advisors and investors move forward through change since 1903. www.gordonbrothers.com

Contact:
318121@email4pr.com
248.569.9781

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auction-sale-of-complete-jd-norman-automotive-component-facility-in-horselberg-germany-currently-underway-301377341.html

SOURCE Maynards Industries

