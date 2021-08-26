Auction of Treasury Bills on 30 August 2021
The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:
Name
Stock exchange code
Maturity
DGTB 01/12/2021 21 / IV
98-18346
1 December 2021
DGTB 01/03/2022 22 / I
98-18429
1 March 2022
DGTB 01/06/2022 22 / II
98-18502
1 June 2022
DGTB 01/09/2022 22 / III
98-18692
1 September 2022
The sale will settle on 1 September 2021 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.
The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.