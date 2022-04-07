U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® and RD Cibor6® Green

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







7 April 2022

Company Announcement number 36/2022

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® and RD Cibor6® Green

Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on SDRO’s for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® and RD Cibor6® Green as of 1 July 2022. The auctions will be held on 19 - 20 May 2022.

Realkredit Danmark will open two 4-year mortgage covered bond (SDRO) without interest rate floor to put on the auctions for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® and RD Cibor6® Green, respectively. The bonds will be used for new loan offers at a later stage. At the auctions, investors make their bids on the spread to CIBOR 6M.

The characteristics of the new bonds are listed in the appendix. The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

The terms and conditions as well as the preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The final amounts to be auctioned will be announced early May.


The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments


