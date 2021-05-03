U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

AuctionTime Sale Tops $20 Million, Includes $2.4 Million Equipment Package from Frey & Sons

·2 min read

LINCOLN, Neb., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the final week of April, AuctionTime.com finished strong with over $20 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP). The sale attracted more than 7,000 unique bidders from around the world and resulted in over 3,100 assets sold. The winning bids for most items exceeded auctioneers' expectations.

www.AuctionTime.com (PRNewsFoto/)
www.AuctionTime.com (PRNewsFoto/)

In the final week of April, AuctionTime.com finished strong with over $20 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP).

This was especially true for Frey & Sons Inc., which sold many lots for $3,000 to $10,000 more than anticipated. "Due to the extended delivery times for new equipment, we're seeing extraordinary auction results in used equipment right now," says company Vice President Kevin Frey.

Sales for Frey & Sons alone reached $2,462,550 for a package that included numerous wheel loaders, excavators, dozers, and other equipment from Caterpillar and Komatsu, among other brands. The package also included motor graders, crushers, and a pair of Kenworth T800 heavy-duty dump trucks that each brought in over $16,000 more than expected. Below are some additional highlights from the event for AuctionTime and Frey & Sons.

April 28, 2021, AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $20+ Million (USD)
Total Unique Bidders Placing Bids: 7,000+
Total Assets Sold: 3,100+
Watch List Adds: 61,900
Online Page Views: 2.8 Million
Registered Viewing Bidders: 35,000

Frey & Sons Package Highlights

2011 Caterpillar 980H
Sold Price: $87,210 (USD)
View Auction Result

2005 Komatsu PC750 LC-7
Sold Price: $77,775 (USD)
View Auction Result

1991 Caterpillar D8N
Sold Price: $61,608 (USD)
View Auction Result

2005 Caterpillar 966G II
Sold Price: $56,865 (USD)
View Auction Result

2002 Caterpillar 988G
Sold Price: $51,255 (USD)
View Auction Result

Sell with AuctionTime.com
The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, PavingEquipment.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
800-334-7443
402-479-2119

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auctiontime-sale-tops-20-million-includes-2-4-million-equipment-package-from-frey--sons-301282207.html

SOURCE AuctionTime.com

