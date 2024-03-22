This Auctus Investment Group Insider Increased Their Holding By 27% Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Auctus Investment Group Limited's (ASX:AVC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Auctus Investment Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Campbell McComb was the biggest purchase of Auctus Investment Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.70 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Campbell McComb.

Campbell McComb bought 233.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.74. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Auctus Investment Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 11% of Auctus Investment Group shares, worth about AU$5.6m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Auctus Investment Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Auctus Investment Group insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Auctus Investment Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Auctus Investment Group (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

