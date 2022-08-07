U.S. markets closed

Audacious Appoints Roger Sykes as COO, Replaces Duke FU

Australis Capital, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • AUSAF

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2022 / Australis Capital Inc. (CSE:AUSA)(OTCQB:AUSAF) ("AUSA", "AUDACIOUS", or the "Company"), today announced that effective August 8, 2022, AUDACIOUS' board of directors has appointed Mr. Roger Sykes as its new Chief Operating Officer, replacing Mr. Fu. Mr. Sykes will be located in the Edmonton, Alberta offices of AUDACIOUS.

Australis Capital, Inc., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture
Australis Capital, Inc., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture

Terry Booth, CEO commented, "I have worked closely with Roger for over 30 years, during which time he has shown an exceptional ability to supercharge operations and help organizations move to the next level. Roger is respected in the cannabis industry and is well known for getting the job done. He also led the dissident battle that brought the shareholders a decisive win. In less than 18 months Roger has been instrumental in turning AUDACIOUS around. His operational expertise is now needed to execute on our many successes and help bring AUDACIOUS products to the people across the U.S. and abroad."

Roger Sykes added, "I am excited to take on this new role and lead the development of our exciting new projects in New York and New Jersey, among others. From the beginning, I have enjoyed being a part of the AUDACIOUS team, and look forward to working in this new capacity to help expand the AUDACIOUS brand across the globe."

Additionally, the Company accepts the resignation of Chief Operating Officer and Director Mr. Fu, effective Thursday August 4, 2022.

About AUDACIOUS

AUDACIOUS is a next-generation enterprise growing the cannabis industry of tomorrow from the ground up, led by industry pioneer Terry Booth and an accomplished management team with proven industry track records. With operations that range from providing industry-leading sustainable cultivation design and optimization to retail storefronts, growing flower in-house, and manufacturing award-winning brands, AUDACIOUS has products and solutions for everyone. Quickly expanding through innovative partnerships and collaborations, AUDACIOUS is forging the inclusive cannabis community of tomorrow, today. Learn more about AUDACIOUS here.

AUDACIOUS common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF."

Terry Booth, CEO
ir@audacious.net

SOURCE: Australis Capital, Inc.

For further investor information, please contact:

Marc Lakmaaker
T: +1.647.289.6640
marc@audacious.net

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions,events or results"may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Australis Capital, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711139/Audacious-Appoints-Roger-Sykes-as-COO-Replaces-Duke-FU

