U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.77
    -22.49 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,123.10
    -195.34 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,524.92
    -105.95 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.80
    -17.95 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.51
    -0.36 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.30
    -9.30 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    17.90
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9906
    -0.0028 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3320
    +0.1390 (+4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1524
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8680
    +2.2930 (+1.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,142.59
    -681.54 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.93
    -15.58 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Audain Art Museum gets Out of Control with playful exhibition highlighting the intersection between contemporary art and skateboarding

·4 min read

WHISTLER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Out of Control: The Concrete Art of Skateboarding invites skaters and non-skaters alike to reimagine their collective understanding of skateboarding and reflect on its contemporary relevance. Opening on September 17, this ambitious group exhibition at the Audain Art Museum (AAM) brings together nineteen BC and international artists who embody diversity in their practice and explore the aesthetic, social, environmental, political, and architectural aspects of skateboarding.

Amir Zaki, Concrete Vessel 55, 2018 , archival pigment print, 60 x 75 inches, Image courtesy of the artist (CNW Group/Audain Art Museum)
Amir Zaki, Concrete Vessel 55, 2018 , archival pigment print, 60 x 75 inches, Image courtesy of the artist (CNW Group/Audain Art Museum)

"What skateboarders and contemporary artists have in common," explains guest curator Patrik Andersson, "is that they share a desire to observe, question, and challenge their everyday environment." Andersson envisions Out of Control as an "obstacle course that encourages visitors to navigate the show with similar attention to that required of a skater." The intention is to help the Museum-goer view skateboarding through a widened lens.

The exhibition features over sixty works by Raymond Boisjoly, Karin Bubaš, Andrew Dadson, Hannah Dubois, Noah Friebel, Tim Gardner, Dan Graham, Bracken Hanuse Corlett, Christian Huizenga, Mikaela Kautzky, Andrew Kent, Cameron Kerr, Alex Morrison, Michelle Pezel, Samuel Roy-Bois, Ron Terada, Ian Wallace, Amir Zaki, and Raphaël Zarka. "The playfulness of skateboarding is matched by an equally imaginative use of mediums," describes Andersson, with photography, painting, multi-channel video, site-specific installation, digital animation, and sculpture among the mediums or "techniques of the observer" selected for the exhibition.

The AAM's Gail & Stephen A. Jarislowsky Curator Kiriko Watanabe and guest curator Patrik Andersson collaborated to develop the Out of Control exhibition and publication. "I wanted to organize an exhibition that builds strong links between visual arts and sports culture," describes Watanabe. "Tying to Whistler's reputation as a world-class adventure paradise, Out of Control is an important first initiative of its kind by the Museum. By welcoming visitors to examine skateboarding from unique and diverse perspectives, we hope to leave a lasting impression that excites and inspires."

Spanning two floors of the architecturally-stunning, Patkau-designed building, "Out of Control is the largest contemporary art exhibition in the Museum's six-year history," explains Dr. Curtis Collins, AAM Director & Chief Curator. "The works on display will both address and engage an entirely new demographic that is central to the Museum's future."

This project is made possible by the support of presenting sponsor TD Bank Group. "At TD, we believe that arts and cultural events allow us to gain understanding and a sense of belonging, while creating new connections with those around us. That's why we're excited to sponsor the Out of Control: The Concrete Art of Skateboarding exhibition at the Audain Art Museum," explains Christina Sunwoo, Manager, Community Engagement. "This unique exhibition provides another reason for people to come together to experience the vibrancy and diversity of our communities."

The Museum is additionally grateful to Major Sponsors RAB Foundation and Herschel Supply Co., and Susan I. Roop for their exceptional support; government partners Canada Council for the Arts, the Resort Municipality of Whistler, and the Consulate General of France in Vancouver, hotel partner Fairmont Chateau Whistler and printing partner Tricera Printing. The accompanying book is proudly supported by Hemlock Printers and produced 100 percent carbon neutral.

Out of Control will be on display in Whistler until January 8, 2023. The fully illustrated exhibition catalogue is available for purchase at the Museum Store and its online shop. Visit audainartmuseum.com for more information.

About the Audain Art Museum

The Audain Art Museum is grateful to be on the shared, unceded territory of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) Nation and Lil̓wat7úl (Lil'wat) Nation. Established in 2016, the Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The Permanent Collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, exemplifying the richness of cultural difference in Canada. Highlights include hereditary Haida Chief James Hart's The Dance Screen, an exceptional collection of historical and contemporary Indigenous art, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver's photo-conceptualists. The Museum hosts three temporary exhibitions per year that feature artists and collections of national as well as international significance.

SOURCE Audain Art Museum

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c0550.html

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle Arrives to the One Young World Summit in Style

    The Duchess of Sussex was joined by Prince Harry at the opening ceremony, where she delivered a keynote speech in Manchester.

  • UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year

    The United Nations says “famine is at the door” in Somalia with “concrete indications” famine will occur later this year in the southern Bay region. This falls just short of a formal famine declaration in Somalia as thousands are dying in a historic drought made worse by the effects of the war in Ukraine. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told reporters that he was “shocked to my core these past few days” on a visit to Somalia in which he witnessed starving babies too weak to cry.

  • ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The White Lotus’ Score on Night 2 of 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

    Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and HBO’s “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” led the field Sunday with five wins apiece on the second night of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, handed out Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Netflix’s “Squid Game” took home four trophies, including the history win for guest actress in a […]

  • Broadway Week is back with 2-for-1 ticket deals!

    Deals on tickets for Broadway shows and other performances will be more accessible with the reopening of the Lincoln Center TKTS booth

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, though sterling was slightly higher after Liz Truss won the race to lead the Conservative Party and become Britain’s next prime minister.

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 259% Upside in AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) points to a 259.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.

  • What's getting missed as Bed Bath & Beyond unravels: Morning Brief

    Bed Bath & Beyond's unraveling should remind investors that there are people behind the numbers. More on this and other things watch in markets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

  • Can the Videogame Industry Overcome Its Recent Challenges?

    All major videogame makers like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Sony Corporation (SONY), Nintendo (NTDOY) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have been suffering owing to poor videogame sales.

  • DWAC Stock Plunges As Trump Merger Extension Vote Reportedly Fails

    DWAC stock sank Tuesday on reports that shareholders rejected a Digital World Acquisition Corp. merger extension with Donald Trump's tech platform.

  • Hut 8 Mining stock jumps after increasing bitcoin holdings to more than 8,100

    Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. jumped 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the Toronto-based digital asset miner said it increased its bitcoin holdings by 375 in August. That brings the total self-mined holdings of bitcoin to 8,111. With bitcoin up 0.5% at about 19,932 in early morning trading Tuesday, Hut 8's bitcoin holdings are valued at about $161.7 million. Hut 8's stock has plunged 75.7% year to date while bitcoin has tumbled 57.1% and the S&P 500 has dropped 17.7%.

  • 2022 Best Places to Work: Taylor Morrison Home Funding keeps its staff happy with gourmet coffee, snacks and more

    Taylor Morrison Home Funding was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work winners in the large category, which includes companies with 100-499 employees. Read more about the honorees in OBJ's Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022, weekly edition. The firm is an independent mortgage banker, servicer and wholly owned subsidiary of national home builder, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC).

  • Tootsie Roll’s Secretive Family Business Has the Right Ingredients

    The candy maker is controlled by one family, and its stock has lagged the market. But its sales and earnings have remained relatively steady over time.

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • Brazil cenbank not focussed on monetary easing now, says governor

    Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that policymakers aren't focusing on monetary easing at the moment as the priority remains on bringing back inflation to the official target. "We've been communicating that we don't look, don't think about falling interest rates at this moment," Campos Neto said late on Monday in a speech at an event hosted by the Valor Econômico newspaper. The Brazilian central bank has hiked rates at 12 straight policy meetings from a record-low 2% in March 2021, battling inflationary pressures from global commodity prices which had been compounded by an election-year spending spree by President Jair Bolsonaro.

  • Why Millennial and Gen Z investors have an edge in today's markets

    The combination of the latest fintech, data and news tools — along with time-honored investing rules and psychology — are delivering more opportunities to younger investors than ever before.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Languishes Below $20K as Energy Crisis in Europe Worsens

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Sept. 5, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • New British Prime Minister Liz Truss Stares Down Energy, Markets, and the Pound

    The U.K.’s new prime minister is taking the helm of an economy headed straight for an iceberg. Liz Truss, who succeeded Boris Johnson on Tuesday, will immediately confront an energy crisis, the fastest inflation in four decades, rising interest rates and a recession that could last two years. Sanjay Raja, an economist at Deutsche Bank, expects the fiscal support to total around £100 billion ($120 billion), about a quarter of the cost of the government’s Covid support measures.

  • Gold Steadies as Europe’s Energy Woes See Dollar Strengthen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady as mounting concerns over a worsening energy crisis in Europe drove investors to the greenback over the euro.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US MeasuresEurope’s currency slumped a

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch: Private Valuations Fall Amid Bear Market

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.