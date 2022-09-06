Audain Art Museum gets Out of Control with playful exhibition highlighting the intersection between contemporary art and skateboarding

WHISTLER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Out of Control: The Concrete Art of Skateboarding invites skaters and non-skaters alike to reimagine their collective understanding of skateboarding and reflect on its contemporary relevance. Opening on September 17, this ambitious group exhibition at the Audain Art Museum (AAM) brings together nineteen BC and international artists who embody diversity in their practice and explore the aesthetic, social, environmental, political, and architectural aspects of skateboarding.

Amir Zaki, Concrete Vessel 55, 2018 , archival pigment print, 60 x 75 inches, Image courtesy of the artist (CNW Group/Audain Art Museum)

"What skateboarders and contemporary artists have in common," explains guest curator Patrik Andersson, "is that they share a desire to observe, question, and challenge their everyday environment." Andersson envisions Out of Control as an "obstacle course that encourages visitors to navigate the show with similar attention to that required of a skater." The intention is to help the Museum-goer view skateboarding through a widened lens.

The exhibition features over sixty works by Raymond Boisjoly, Karin Bubaš, Andrew Dadson, Hannah Dubois, Noah Friebel, Tim Gardner, Dan Graham, Bracken Hanuse Corlett, Christian Huizenga, Mikaela Kautzky, Andrew Kent, Cameron Kerr, Alex Morrison, Michelle Pezel, Samuel Roy-Bois, Ron Terada, Ian Wallace, Amir Zaki, and Raphaël Zarka. "The playfulness of skateboarding is matched by an equally imaginative use of mediums," describes Andersson, with photography, painting, multi-channel video, site-specific installation, digital animation, and sculpture among the mediums or "techniques of the observer" selected for the exhibition.

The AAM's Gail & Stephen A. Jarislowsky Curator Kiriko Watanabe and guest curator Patrik Andersson collaborated to develop the Out of Control exhibition and publication. "I wanted to organize an exhibition that builds strong links between visual arts and sports culture," describes Watanabe. "Tying to Whistler's reputation as a world-class adventure paradise, Out of Control is an important first initiative of its kind by the Museum. By welcoming visitors to examine skateboarding from unique and diverse perspectives, we hope to leave a lasting impression that excites and inspires."

Spanning two floors of the architecturally-stunning, Patkau-designed building, "Out of Control is the largest contemporary art exhibition in the Museum's six-year history," explains Dr. Curtis Collins, AAM Director & Chief Curator. "The works on display will both address and engage an entirely new demographic that is central to the Museum's future."

This project is made possible by the support of presenting sponsor TD Bank Group. "At TD, we believe that arts and cultural events allow us to gain understanding and a sense of belonging, while creating new connections with those around us. That's why we're excited to sponsor the Out of Control: The Concrete Art of Skateboarding exhibition at the Audain Art Museum," explains Christina Sunwoo, Manager, Community Engagement. "This unique exhibition provides another reason for people to come together to experience the vibrancy and diversity of our communities."

The Museum is additionally grateful to Major Sponsors RAB Foundation and Herschel Supply Co., and Susan I. Roop for their exceptional support; government partners Canada Council for the Arts, the Resort Municipality of Whistler, and the Consulate General of France in Vancouver, hotel partner Fairmont Chateau Whistler and printing partner Tricera Printing. The accompanying book is proudly supported by Hemlock Printers and produced 100 percent carbon neutral.

Out of Control will be on display in Whistler until January 8, 2023. The fully illustrated exhibition catalogue is available for purchase at the Museum Store and its online shop. Visit audainartmuseum.com for more information.

About the Audain Art Museum

The Audain Art Museum is grateful to be on the shared, unceded territory of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) Nation and Lil̓wat7úl (Lil'wat) Nation. Established in 2016, the Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The Permanent Collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, exemplifying the richness of cultural difference in Canada. Highlights include hereditary Haida Chief James Hart's The Dance Screen, an exceptional collection of historical and contemporary Indigenous art, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver's photo-conceptualists. The Museum hosts three temporary exhibitions per year that feature artists and collections of national as well as international significance.

