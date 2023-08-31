When Will Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Audeara Limited's (ASX:AUA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Audeara Limited, a hearing health technology company, engages in the development and sale of personalized listening products in Australia and North America. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$3.0m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$3.6m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Audeara will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Consumer Durables analysts is that Audeara is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$750k in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Audeara's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Audeara has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

