Audi says U.S. EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation

·1 min read
Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Audi of America said Friday that buyers of its electric vehicles will lose access to federal tax credits of up to $7,500 once President Joe Biden signs a $430 billion climate, health and tax measure.

The Volkswagen AG unit said only the Audi plug-in hybrid electric will retain its existing federal credit through the rest of the year. Audi said the legislation set to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday "will have consequential impact on our business and to our consumers."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

