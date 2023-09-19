Get Audible for Free This Fall

Amazon is now offering a complimentary 30-day trial of Audible, and you can either opt for a “Plus” or “Premium Plus” trial.

If you prefer audiobooks over traditional reading, you may be interested in Audible's latest offer. Audible, Amazon’s audiobook service, allows users to stream and download the world’s largest collection of audiobooks, letting you finish your book on the go. The platform also lets users listen to podcasts, sleep tracks, Audible originals and meditation programs.

And this fall, you can try Audible for free. Amazon is now offering a complimentary 30-day trial of Audible, and you can either opt for a “Plus” or “Premium Plus” trial. Both trials let members listen to thousands of included titles, both new and old, as much as they want. With the Premium Plus trial, however, you’ll also get a credit to purchase any title in the premium selection, as well as 30% off all additional premium selection titles. Amazon Prime members can also get two additional titles to keep with their trial.

This includes audiobooks, podcasts and Audible original content in a wide variety of genres, including finance. So if you're looking to better manage your money, maximize your wealth or get a deeper understanding of investments, to name a few, Audible has an extensive library under the "Money and Finance" category. Other categories include History, Memoirs, Romance, Thrillers and Biographies. Currently, the most popular titles in Premium Plus include Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar and Holly by Stephen King.

The Audible app is free to download and is available on iOS, Android and Fire tablets. Audible can also be accessed from Windows and Mac computers, Kindle devices and Alexa tablets. Within the app, users can create bookmarks, change narration speed and rate content. It also allows users to keep track of listening habits and earn badges, while suggesting content catered towards your listening history.

Once the 30-day trial offer is up, you'll then be charged a monthly membership fee. An Audible Plus membership costs $7.95 a month, while the Audible Premium Plus trial costs $14.95 a month. Keep in mind that these can be cancelled at any time though, if you're unhappy with the service. You may find that an Audible membership costs more than it's worth if you're not listening to at least one audiobook every month or if audiobooks just aren't your thing.