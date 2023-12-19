Is Audience Analytics Limited's (Catalist:1AZ) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Audience Analytics' (Catalist:1AZ) stock up by 1.6% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Audience Analytics' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Audience Analytics

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Audience Analytics is:

45% = S$6.2m ÷ S$14m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.45 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Audience Analytics' Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

To begin with, Audience Analytics has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 7.9% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 22% net income growth seen by Audience Analytics over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Audience Analytics' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.2% in the same period, which is great to see.

Story continues

Catalist:1AZ Past Earnings Growth December 19th 2023

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Audience Analytics''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Audience Analytics Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Audience Analytics is 49%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 51%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Audience Analytics is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

While Audience Analytics has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Audience Analytics' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Audience Analytics visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.