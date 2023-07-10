Audience Analytics Limited's (Catalist:1AZ) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Audience Analytics' (Catalist:1AZ) stock is up by 3.2% over the past week. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Audience Analytics' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Audience Analytics is:

36% = S$5.7m ÷ S$16m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.36 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Audience Analytics' Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

First thing first, we like that Audience Analytics has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 8.5% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Audience Analytics' exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Audience Analytics' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.3% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Audience Analytics fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Audience Analytics Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Audience Analytics has a three-year median payout ratio of 47% (where it is retaining 53% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Audience Analytics is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

While Audience Analytics has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Audience Analytics' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Audience Analytics.

