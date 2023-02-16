U.S. markets closed

Audience analytics market size to increase by USD 3.86 billion; North America to account for 44% of market growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audience Analytics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3.86 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 11.15%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audience Analytics Market 2022-2026

Regional Analysis

By region, the global audience analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 44% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high penetration of advanced technologies and increased adoption of streaming services are driving the growth of the audience analytics market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The audience analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Adobe Inc. - The company offers Adobe Audience Manager AAM which is a powerful data management platform that helps customers build unique audience profiles from first-party, second-party, or partner and third-party data integrations.

  • 3DiVi Inc

  • Akamai Technologies Inc.

  • Alfi Inc

  • AlmondNet Inc

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Bosch Rexroth AG

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising penetration of mobile computing devices, increasing user engagement on digital platforms, and a growing focus on competitive intelligence. However, the shortage of skilled analytics professionals and the high attrition rate is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is segmented into sales and marketing management, customer experience engagement, and competitive intelligence. The sales and marketing management segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The big data market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 397.04 billion. The increasing data generation is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the cost factor and the lack of awareness about the benefits of big data analytics may impede the market growth.

  • The data science platform market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 249,147.71 million. The high generation of data volumes is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing threat from open-source data science platform vendors may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this audience analytics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the audience analytics market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of audience analytics market vendors.

Audience Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

129

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.07

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3DiVi Inc, Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alfi Inc, AlmondNet Inc, Alphabet Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Brandchats, Brandwatch, CabinetM Inc, Comscore Inc., Emplifi Inc, FiscOwl LLC, Flytxt, International Business Machines Corp., Lotame Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Ormax Media Pvt Ltd, Quividi, SAS Institute Inc., Sightcorp BV, StoryFit, Telmar Group Inc, and Verimatrix Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Sales and marketing management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Customer experience engagement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Competitive intelligence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Akamai Technologies Inc.

  • 10.5 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.6 Bosch Rexroth AG

  • 10.7 CabinetM Inc

  • 10.8 Comscore Inc.

  • 10.9 Emplifi Inc

  • 10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.11 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.12 SAS Institute Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Audience Analytics Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audience-analytics-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-3-86-billion-north-america-to-account-for-44-of-market-growth---technavio-301747277.html

SOURCE Technavio

