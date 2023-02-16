Audience analytics market size to increase by USD 3.86 billion; North America to account for 44% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audience Analytics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3.86 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 11.15%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audience Analytics Market 2022-2026

Regional Analysis

By region, the global audience analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 44% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high penetration of advanced technologies and increased adoption of streaming services are driving the growth of the audience analytics market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The audience analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Adobe Inc. - The company offers Adobe Audience Manager AAM which is a powerful data management platform that helps customers build unique audience profiles from first-party, second-party, or partner and third-party data integrations.

3DiVi Inc

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alfi Inc

AlmondNet Inc

Alphabet Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising penetration of mobile computing devices, increasing user engagement on digital platforms, and a growing focus on competitive intelligence. However, the shortage of skilled analytics professionals and the high attrition rate is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into sales and marketing management, customer experience engagement, and competitive intelligence. The sales and marketing management segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The big data market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 397.04 billion. The increasing data generation is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the cost factor and the lack of awareness about the benefits of big data analytics may impede the market growth.

The data science platform market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 249,147.71 million. The high generation of data volumes is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing threat from open-source data science platform vendors may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this audience analytics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the audience analytics market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of audience analytics market vendors.

Audience Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 129 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3DiVi Inc, Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alfi Inc, AlmondNet Inc, Alphabet Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Brandchats, Brandwatch, CabinetM Inc, Comscore Inc., Emplifi Inc, FiscOwl LLC, Flytxt, International Business Machines Corp., Lotame Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Ormax Media Pvt Ltd, Quividi, SAS Institute Inc., Sightcorp BV, StoryFit, Telmar Group Inc, and Verimatrix Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Sales and marketing management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Customer experience engagement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Competitive intelligence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

10.4 Akamai Technologies Inc.

10.5 Alphabet Inc.

10.6 Bosch Rexroth AG

10.7 CabinetM Inc

10.8 Comscore Inc.

10.9 Emplifi Inc

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

10.11 Oracle Corp.

10.12 SAS Institute Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

