Audience Choice: Vote for the roundtable sessions you want to see most at Disrupt

Ever hear a great idea that’s so obvious — like wheels on luggage, for example — that you can’t help but wonder why someone didn’t think of it sooner? Welcome to Audience Choice at TechCrunch Disrupt.

Today, we’re launching Audience Choice voting and inviting you - our TechCrunch readers - to vote for the roundtable sessions you would most like to see at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18-20 in San Francisco. We want to hear from you so you can have a voice in programming our flagship event of the year. Even though Audience Choice won’t get you through an airport any faster, it’s a great idea whose time has come.

For the uninitiated, roundtable discussions are some of our most popular ways you can learn something and meet someone new at Disrupt. They’re 30-minute, expert-led discussions with up to 20 other Disrupt attendees. This format encourages interactive, in-depth conversations where you can learn, contribute and network with other folks interested in the same topic.

Here’s how you can make your voice heard. Audience Choice voting is open now and runs through Friday, July 15. Head on over to the voting site, where you’ll find a list of potential roundtable sessions that you can search and filter by topic like SaaS/Enterprise, Founder Lessons, Operations/Strategy, Financial Services/Blockchain, Investor Insights, and so much more! Upvote the ones you’d like to participate in the most by clicking on the thumbs up, and if you feel like it, you can also share your thoughts or feedback in the comment box. You can vote for as many sessions that catch your eye! Then tune in starting July 22 where we'll be announcing which ones made the cut!

Of course, there will be plenty of other speakers and programming to enjoy at Disrupt this year. Hear Henrique Dubugras, the CEO of Brex, share his founder story. Learn how to negotiate your first term sheet from Kevin Liu (Techstars), Mandela SH Dixon (All Raise) and James Norman (Black Ops). Discover why Figma’s Dylan Field thinks fun is an essential company value.

Don’t miss your chance to vote on the roundtable sessions you want to see at Disrupt. Head on over to the Audience Choice site, tell us which topics interest you most, and then take advantage of our 2-for-1 flash sale by registering before July 5 to join us at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco on October 18-20.

