U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,261.79
    +91.09 (+2.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,277.03
    +644.39 (+1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,140.24
    +344.68 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.12
    +40.10 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.70
    -6.00 (-4.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.50
    -49.80 (-2.44%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    -0.47 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1030
    +0.0122 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9170
    +0.0450 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3170
    +0.0071 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7720
    +0.1080 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,143.85
    +3,450.82 (+8.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.65
    +11.30 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.55
    +141.44 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Audience Town Raises $6.1 Million to Scale the New Home Journey

·2 min read

NEWARK, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audience Town, the data and advertising platform that helps marketers reach customers at every stage of the home journey, announced today the closing of a $6.1 million seed round of growth financing, bringing the total amount raised by the company to date to $9.2 million. The raise was led by a number of existing investors led by Wasatch Venture Partners and Aperiam Ventures, formerly Math Capital.

Audience Town
Audience Town

"We're thrilled to continue working with these valued partners, who clearly see what we see—that people all along the home journey are uniquely valuable to both consumer and real estate brands," said Audience Town CEO Ed Carey. "Brands and property owners need new tools to reach this audience. Traditional methods just can't keep up in today's digital-first world."

The new home journey is increasingly taking place online, with consumers searching for homes, applying for financing, and even closing online. Audience Town's technology incorporates data signals that identify likely movers, predicts where they are in the home journey—from dreaming of a new home to moving and beyond—and targets them with digital advertising campaigns for brands and property owners on every channel.

"We've been impressed with how effectively Audience Town has used the initial round of funding. They've grown revenue by 200% year over year, showing that our confidence in the executive team is well-placed," said Scott Stettler, CFO of Wasatch Venture Partners. "Their passion for the real estate and marketing industries is inspiring and we're excited about their roadmap for growth in 2022."

Since its last funding round, Audience Town has launched a self-serve platform, tripled revenue, doubled headcount, and added national clients including Lennar, Blue Apron, and Bear Mattresses. Audience Town will use the new financing to further develop its platform, grow its database of US home buyers and renters, and expand the operations and marketing teams to keep up with demand.

"The real estate market is the largest asset class out there and it's a market that is underserved by off-the-shelf solutions," said Eric Franchi, general partner at Aperiam Ventures. "It requires custom solutions. There's no better team to approach this opportunity and, having worked with them for the better part of two decades in various roles, I have full confidence in them."

About Audience Town
Audience Town has built the first data and advertising technology platform that helps marketers reach customers at every stage of the home journey, from dreaming of a new home to moving day and beyond. Using our technology, marketers can place, manage, and track ad performance across all digital channels including streaming television, audio, video, mobile, and display. Visit www.audiencetown.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audience-town-raises-6-1-million-to-scale-the-new-home-journey-301498597.html

SOURCE Audience Town

Recommended Stories

  • S3 Ventures, Tacora close on new funds to boost Austin startups

    Austin’s venture capital scene has been hot for years now, but a pair of investment firms just closed on new funds that will ultimately inject another half a billion dollars into local and Texas startups. One is S3 Ventures, a venture capital firm that’s been around since 2005, which raised $250 million for its Fund VII, touting itself as “the largest venture capital fund focused on Texas-based startups.”

  • Wavemaker Closes $136 Million Fund for Southeast Asia Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Wavemaker Partners LLC, an early-stage venture capital firm, closed its fourth fund at $136 million to back startups in Southeast Asia’s fast-growing technology industry.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory Abo

  • Bain Capital Launches Its First Crypto Fund Worth $560 Million

    Bain Capital has already backed crypto projects, including BlockFi, Compound, and Digital Currency Group, but this is its first fund dedicated to crypto.

  • Bain Capital Launches $560M Crypto Fund

    The $155 billion investment giant will focus on DeFi and Web 3 and isn't afraid to get its hands dirty with liquid tokens.

  • AngelList Venture takes on rare capital at a $4 billion valuation

    After seven years since its last financing round, AngelList Venture has raised new capital, according to sources familiar with the matter. AngelList Venture is also opening up a community round, raised on the platform itself, for GPs who have made an investment with them over the past year, the blog post stated. The fresh capital comes after a massive launch spree from the company, which spent the pandemic beefing up its founder-focused services through rolling funds, roll-up vehicles, AngelList Stack and even a new $25 million fund to back startups solely based on hiring velocity.

  • Marco Gobbetti Touts ‘Enormous Potential’ of Salvatore Ferragamo Brand

    The newly installed CEO was upbeat about growth prospects as he reported a return to profit for the company and a 30 percent gain in revenues last year.

  • Global shares fall, oil rises in volatile trading after Russia oil ban

    Global share markets fell on Tuesday as oil prices climbed yet further, driven by the United States banning Russian oil and other energy imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden made the announcement on Tuesday, while Britain said it would phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022. Benchmark Brent crude for May rose to an intra-day high of $131.27 a barrel before settling at $127.98 a barrel, 3.9% higher, while U.S. crude futures settled at $123.70 a barrel, a 3.6% increase.

  • Millennial And Gen Z Stock Picks From Tesla To Apple: Should You Buy Them Too?

    Millennials and Gen Z are investing earlier than previous generations. What are their top stock picks? And should you buy them too?

  • Dick's Sporting Goods reports record year in which 'every single category has base-lined significantly higher'

    Retailer's leadership offers more modest guidance expectations for 2022 after experiencing two consecutive record years.

  • GE's stock extends bounce after $3 billion repurchase program announced

    Shares of General Electric Co. rallied 3.1% in premarket trading, to extend their bounce off at 14-month low, after the industrial conglomerate disclosed a new $3 billion stock repurchase program. The program represents 3.1% of GE's market capitalization of $96.91 billion as of Tuesday's closing stock price. The new buyback program, which was disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, comes after the stock rose 3.2% on Tuesday after closing Monday at the

  • For Marta Mamelka-Potts, Glassmaking 'Feels Like Home'

    For Marta Mamelka-Potts, the very sounds and smells of glassmaking are familiar and comforting. Marta is a Continuous Improvement Leader for the Rocky Mountain Bottle Company, a joint venture betwe...

  • GM and Toyota say surging nickel prices have not impacted EV battery supplies — so far

    Nickel prices have quadrupled in a week over supply issues, and a spike on Tuesday forced the LME to shut down both electronic and floor trading.

  • Buffett Chips Away at Cash Pile With Bigger Occidental Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s high-class problem of too much cash and too few opportunities may be easing. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, RussiaHis Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed Friday that it had sn

  • Volkswagen reaches 4G patent deal that could resolve Acer dispute, sources say

    Volkswagen Group has reached a patent agreement over 4G technology which could resolve its dispute with Taiwanese computer maker Acer, sources close to the German automaker said on Tuesday. Acer in December filed a lawsuit in the U.S. state of Virginia against Volkswagen, German newspaper WirtschaftsWoche reported at the time, alleging that Volkswagen had infringed on its patents for 4G mobile chip technology in its cars. The carmaker has paid for licences for 2G and 3G patents, but has been using 4G technology in its cars for the past two years without the appropriate licence, Acer claimed.

  • London bullion market bars Russian gold refineries

    The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Monday it had suspended its accreditation of six Russian precious metals refiners, meaning they will no longer be able to sell gold and silver in the London market, the world's largest. The LBMA did not give a reason for the suspension, but the association last week told Reuters it had asked the refiners if they have commercial links with sanctioned Russian entities. Governments including those of the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on numerous Russian individuals, companies, banks and the Russian central bank since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year

    The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". The European Union executive said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean energy faster under the plans, which national governments will be largely responsible for implementing. The Russian invasion of Ukraine last month has triggered an overhaul of the 27-country EU's energy priorities as Brussels seeks to wrest countries free from depending on Russia, which supplies around 40% of the bloc's natural gas.

  • Institutional Crypto Funds See Seventh Week of Capital Inflows

    Institutional investors remain hungry for digital assets as there has been another week of capital inflows to crypto funds.

  • Remorseful Shell abandons Russian oil

    While Russian crude and gas has been exempt so far from Western sanctions, oil soared above $139 a barrel on Monday to its highest since July 2008 as the United States and European allies began to consider banning Russian oil imports. U.S. lawmakers have called for bans but President Joe Biden's administration has only sanctioned Russian oil tankers.

  • Marketmind: A new kind of curtain

    When McDonald's opened in central Moscow's Pushkin Square in 1990, it became a symbol of thriving American capitalism as the Soviet Union fell. Now, news that McDonald's, together with PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Starbucks, have stopped sales in Russia, is a further sign of a new dividing line being drawn between East and West following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia, meanwhile, warned on Wednesday it was working on a broad response to sanctions that would be swift and felt in the West's most sensitive areas.

  • Thor Industries stock surges as strong RV demand in North America leads to big earnings beat

    Shares of Thor Industries Inc. shot up 6.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the maker of recreational vehicles reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that rose well above expectations, as strong demand for RVs and towables in North America offset continued supply chain challenges. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 31 more than doubled to $266.6 million, or $4.79 a share, from $132.5 million, or $2.38 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share wa