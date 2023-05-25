Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Audinate Group Limited's (ASX:AD8) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. The AU$677m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$4.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$2.7m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Audinate Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Audinate Group

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Audinate Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$1.8m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 127% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Audinate Group's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Audinate Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Audinate Group, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Audinate Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Audinate Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Audinate Group is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Audinate Group’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here