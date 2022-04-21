U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.75
    +38.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,322.00
    +243.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,174.75
    +170.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.90
    +20.20 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.12
    +0.93 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.70
    -16.90 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.60 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    -1.42 (-6.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1930
    +0.2660 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,470.86
    +365.64 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.72
    +22.74 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,644.92
    +15.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Audio Brands Unite to Launch SoundStack, a New Audio as a Service Company (AaaS), to Simplify Audio

·3 min read

New Industry-First Product SoundStack Engine Enables Reliability at Scale & Maximizes Revenue Potential for Audio Publishers

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundStack, an innovative audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company, launches today to deliver and simplify audio creation, monetization and distribution at scale to better serve creators, publishers and advertisers. SoundStack was created through the combination of companies Media Creek, EmpireStreaming, Live365, Abovecast and Audio Catapult which have serviced 12,000+ global publishers and represent the highest quality in audio delivery. In addition, SoundStack today announces its flagship product, SoundStack Engine, a solution that seamlessly integrates and automates streaming, podcasting, and monetization for audio in one platform.

SoundStack simplifies audio creation, monetization, and distribution
SoundStack simplifies audio creation, monetization, and distribution

"We're obsessed with making digital audio intuitive for our customers and have decades of experience to connect the dots that others may not see. As a perfectly independent platform-agnostic technology company, we have the responsibility to innovate and accelerate audio for all of our partners, regardless of size, and to support the audio industry as a whole. SoundStack was built in response to fragmented proprietary solutions created over the last few years by major audio companies. It's time to give audio publishers and platforms a service that can work across boundaries, letting publishers truly optimize their technical and operational setup and maximize their ad revenue," said SoundStack's CEO and founder, Jon Stephenson.

SoundStack Engine is the audio industry's first platform that fully automates and supports streaming, podcasting, and monetization with an intuitive UI or developer-friendly RESTful API that enables platforms and publishers with the ability to create live streams, podcast delivery, and more within minutes across a global network built to scale. In addition, SoundStack Engine adds the benefit of enabling reporting, analytics, measurement and a speed to market that leads to measurable ROI. This added focus on monetization gives publishers the necessary tools and information to propel their business model and profit. In 2021 alone, SoundStack paid publishers 50% more compared to 2020.

"Our partnership with SoundStack has been incredibly valuable in helping us with automatic ad insertion for our podcasts. The platform has increased revenue opportunities for us and provides a better and seamless listening experience to our digital audience across the Northwest," said Sage Van Wing, executive editor, Talk & Podcasts, Oregon Public Broadcasting.

As part of the creation of SoundStack, Rockie Thomas, a publisher-side digital audio expert who launched AdsWizz in the US, remains as CRO, and Mike Reznick, a programmatic audio pioneer and former EVP at Triton Digital, continues as COO.

SoundStack will exhibit next week at NAB Show. Stop by to meet the team for a demo of SoundStack Engine at booth #8527 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

To book a SoundStack Engine demo or talk with our audio experts, submit your information here.

About SoundStack
Based in Pittsburgh, PA, SoundStack is an innovative audio as a service (AaaS) company that accelerates audio innovation for creators and advertisers. SoundStack was created through the combination of Media Creek, EmpireStreaming, Abovecast, AudioCatapult and Live365, which will continue to operate as a separate brand. SoundStack has supported and added value to a community of 12,000+ global publishers since 2010 and is a passionate team of 60+ audio professionals with the experience and knowledge to simplify, demystify and deliver audio at scale, in whichever "verse" audio is listened to, today and in the future. For more information, visit here.

Media Contact:
press@soundstack.com

SoundStack Service Ecosystem
SoundStack Service Ecosystem
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-brands-unite-to-launch-soundstack-a-new-audio-as-a-service-company-aaas-to-simplify-audio-301529681.html

SOURCE SoundStack

Recommended Stories

  • Ranking the 19 Best Noise-canceling Headphones To Help You Block Out the World

    We’re ranking the best noise-canceling headphones based on audio quality, price, visual design and reviews. Check out the full list.

  • 16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

    Time for an audio upgrade? We think you’ll like the sound of this round-up, with portable to boombox options

  • Indonesian audio content platform NOICE gets $22M Series A

    NOICE, an Indonesia audio content startup, has raised $22 million in Series A funding led by Northstar, with participation from returning investors Alpha JWC Go-Ventures and Kinesys. NOICE is different from other audio streaming startups because its focus isn’t on music. Instead, NOICE, which has 2 million users, focuses on podcasts, radio, audiobooks, and live audio.

  • Crypto may be less anonymous and more centralized than you think, expert says

    One of the major draws for cryptocurrencies and bitcoin was its anonymity — but it's less anonymous than it used to be.

  • Silvergate Capital May Expand Its Bitcoin Lending Program, CEO Says

    Silvergate Capital on Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings this morning and shares are up nearly 12%.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Bid as Real Bond Yield Remains Negative for Main Street

    The latest moves in crypto markets in context for April 20, 2022.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Earnings On Deck As Russia-Ukraine War Adds To Uncertainties

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Are the Bank of Japan and Netflix Disasters in Progress?

    Is the Bank of Japan brewing up a Netflix-blockbuster-level disaster with its dogged adherence to “yield curve control”? Is Netflix itself a blockbuster-level disaster with its declining subscriber numbers? The U.S. dollar hit a 20-year high against the Japanese yen, as the Bank of Japan announced it would buy an unlimited amount of fixed-rate 10-year Japanese government bonds at 0.25% from April 21 through April 26. And shares of the pandemic-era stock market darling plunged 37% today after management reported a 200,000 decline in paying customers during its most recent quarter. The BoJ is desperate to hold interest rates down as other global central banks push for tighter monetary conditions. Netflix is desperate to boost revenue growth; it’ll crack down on password-sharing and consider a lower-priced ad-supported tier. Darius Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro, joins Real Vision’s Weston Nakamura to talk about Japan, Netflix, and markets in general on today’s Daily Briefing. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3vwOfG3

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Stocks Rise After Tesla’s Earnings Smash

    An earnings beat from electric-vehicle leader Tesla gives a boost to shares of Chinese EV makers as well as U.S. startups Rivian and Lucid.

  • Analysis-Twitter exploring a sale would make free speech an afterthought

    Twitter Inc's board directors can lean on concerns about the fate of the social media platform under Elon Musk to rebuff him, but if they decide to explore a sale, price will override all other considerations, corporate governance experts said. Musk, the world's richest person and CEO of Tesla Inc, has said he wants to make Twitter an "arena for free speech," cheering Twitter's critics who complain about censorship and alarming those worried about hate speech and bullying. Twitter's board is expected to reject Musk's bid as too low by April 28, when it is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings, people familiar with the matter have said.

  • Zijin Mining Agrees To Invest In Xanadu Mines, Kharmagtai Project

    Xanadu Mines Ltd (TSX: XAM) has entered a strategic partnership with Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd (OTC: ZIJMF) to progress its flagship Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project. As per the agreement, Zijin will invest in both the Xanadu corporate level and the Kharmagtai project level through a series of transactions commencing with the subscription of 139 million fully paid ordinary shares in Xanadu to provide Zijin with a 9.9% shareholding (phase 1). The Phase 1 Placement will be conducted at an issue pr

  • Japan flags yen's 'somewhat rapid' falls to G7

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan explained to its G7 counterparts the yen's recent "somewhat rapid" declines, finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday, underscoring Tokyo's growing alarm over the currency's sharp fall to a two-decade low against the dollar. Suzuki did not comment on how the G7 finance leaders responded, saying only that the meeting in Washington, D.C., focused on discussions over the global economy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine rather than exchange-rate moves. In a statement issued after their meeting, the leaders said they were closely monitoring global financial markets that have been "volatile," but made no direct mention of exchange rates.

  • Libyan Turmoil Results In Force Majeure, Market Shortage Increasing?

    Libyan oil exports under force majeure as political crisis increases

  • Nidec's founder returns as CEO after profit miss

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The founder of Nidec Corp is returning to the role of CEO less than a year after relinquishing it, the Japanese electric motor maker said on Thursday, as it reported quarterly earnings that missed expectations. Shigenobu Nagamori, who founded Nidec in 1973 and is also its chairman, will replace Jun Seki, who is returning to the position of chief operating officer with immediate effect. "In times like these, I, as the founder of the company who knows everything, will take the lead in the short term to further improve business performance."

  • Sharing Accountability and Success: Why We're Linking Employee Compensation to ESG Goals

    BY MICHAEL MIEBACH

  • Halliburton Holds All the Pricing Power

    With shortages driving up the price of oil and oil-field equipment, companies like Halliburton are in a sweet spot. But that might already be baked into the stock price.

  • Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

    Billionaire investor William Ackman liquidated a $1.1 billion bet on Netflix on Wednesday, locking in a loss of more than $400 million as the streaming service's stock plunged following news that it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management made an abrupt U-turn, selling the 3.1 million shares it had bought just three months ago as Netflix' shares tumbled 35% to $226.19. In January, the investor funneled over $1 billion into the streaming service just days after a disappointing forecast for subscriptions pushed the share price lower.

  • JetBlue's Technology Ventures Invests In TPG Rise Climate

    JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV) invested as a limited partner in TPG Rise Climate. Financial terms were not disclosed. TPG Rise Climate is a multibillion-dollar investment fund that supports climate solutions at scale. As part of the investment, JTV joins the fund’s other corporate investors that make up the TPG Rise Climate Coalition, which aims to promote knowledge-sharing and investment opportunities amongst its members. JTV’s primary goal is to better po

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • Sacramento education services company Stravos gets $15 million in growth funding

    Philadelphia-based private equity firm Boathouse Capital has made a $15 million investment into Sacramento educational services company Stravos Education, which could help the company with pending acquisitions.