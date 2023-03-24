Audio Driver IC Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% from 2022 to 2027, growing smart device penetration is a major driver shaping the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global audio driver IC market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,128.31 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 has severely impacted the growth of the global market. With governments across the globe lifting lockdown restrictions, the audio driver IC market started to recover slowly. Following this, many vendors launched new products and implemented several expansion strategies to dominate the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio Driver IC Market 2023-2027

Geography Overview

By geography, the global audio driver IC market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global audio driver IC market.

APAC is estimated to contribute to 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

The factors like industrialization and significant investments in infrastructure have impacted the growth of the market in the region.

Improvements in economic conditions and the rising number of affluent younger millennials in developing countries like China and India have shaped the growth of disposable income of the population, consequently increasing luxury car sales in the countries. Thereby, the adoption of premium audio systems can be witnessed.

Vendor offerings –

Analog Co. - The company offers an audio driver IC under its brand Advantiv.

Bang Olufsen Co. - The company offers audio driver ICs through its subsidiary ICE Power.

Cirrus Co. - The company offers audio driver IC namely AC 97 and HD Audio Codecs.

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Story continues

Audio Driver IC Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive), type (mono channel, 2-channel, 4-channel, and 6-channel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The consumer electronics segment is estimated to be a major contributor to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The high demand for devices with voice assistance, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity with internet connectivity support is driving the segment.

Factors like technical improvements and growing interest in smart appliances are expected to drive the market demand in the segment during the forecast period.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Audio Driver IC Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



The growing adoption of smart devices is a leading driver for the growth of the market demand.

Smart devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, streaming media players, and other multimedia devices are driving the demand for the global market.

The advances in cellular technology, such as 3G and 4G, have also fueled the adoption of smart devices in urban and semi-urban areas.

Hence, the sales of smart devices are expected to drive the growth of the global audio driver IC market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing popularity of wireless streaming audio technology has been a key trend in the market.

Short-range radio waves help in data sharing and playing audio through headphones.

Brands like Apple Co. abandoning the headphone jack in their mobiles are expected to bring a new trend in this market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The inconsistent audio quality of the aftermarket amplifier products is a leading challenge that may impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Low-quality and low-priced amplifiers produced by Chinese vendors are a significant hindrance to the growth of the market. For instance, the price of low-cost audio amplifiers starts from as low as USD 7 per piece.

With less knowledge about durability and audio quality consistency, consumers may be dissatisfied with the purchase.

To know more about other drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Audio Driver IC Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the audio driver IC market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the audio driver IC market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the audio driver IC market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of audio driver IC market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The audio and video editing software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,486.21 million. The increase in content generation and the rise of OTT platforms are the key factors driving the global audio and video editing software market growth.

The audio-video on-demand market size is expected to increase to USD 165.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.78%. One of the key factors driving growth in the audio-video on-demand market is the growth in mobile advertisement spending.

Audio Driver IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,128.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ams OSRAM AG, Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp., Bang and Olufsen Group, Cirrus Logic Inc., ESS Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Princeton Technology Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Toshiba Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global audio driver IC market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Mono channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 2-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 4-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 6-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ams OSRAM AG

12.4 Analog Devices Inc.

12.5 Bang and Olufsen Group

12.6 Cirrus Logic Inc.

12.7 Infineon Technologies AG

12.8 Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

12.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

12.10 ON Semiconductor Corp.

12.11 Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

12.12 Renesas Electronics Corp.

12.13 ROHM Co. Ltd.

12.14 Silicon Laboratories Inc.

12.15 STMicroelectronics NV

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

12.17 Toshiba Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Audio Driver IC Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-driver-ic-market-size-is-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-86-from-2022-to-2027--growing-smart-device-penetration-is-a-major-driver-shaping-the-growth---technavio-301780272.html

SOURCE Technavio