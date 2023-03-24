U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.00
    -26.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,079.00
    -240.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,800.75
    -53.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.10
    -15.40 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.87
    -2.09 (-2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.40
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0105 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.98
    +1.72 (+7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0077 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6690
    -1.1200 (-0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,092.83
    +402.79 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.53
    +15.07 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,367.83
    -131.77 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Audio Driver IC Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% from 2022 to 2027, growing smart device penetration is a major driver shaping the growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global audio driver IC market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,128.31 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 has severely impacted the growth of the global market. With governments across the globe lifting lockdown restrictions, the audio driver IC market started to recover slowly. Following this, many vendors launched new products and implemented several expansion strategies to dominate the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio Driver IC Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio Driver IC Market 2023-2027

Geography Overview
By geography, the global audio driver IC market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global audio driver IC market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute to 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

  • The factors like industrialization and significant investments in infrastructure have impacted the growth of the market in the region.

  • Improvements in economic conditions and the rising number of affluent younger millennials in developing countries like China and India have shaped the growth of disposable income of the population, consequently increasing luxury car sales in the countries. Thereby, the adoption of premium audio systems can be witnessed.

Vendor offerings –

  • Analog Co. - The company offers an audio driver IC under its brand Advantiv.

  • Bang Olufsen Co. - The company offers audio driver ICs through its subsidiary ICE Power.

  • Cirrus Co. - The company offers audio driver IC namely AC 97 and HD Audio Codecs.

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Audio Driver IC Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive), type (mono channel, 2-channel, 4-channel, and 6-channel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The consumer electronics segment is estimated to be a major contributor to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

  • The high demand for devices with voice assistance, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity with internet connectivity support is driving the segment.

  • Factors like technical improvements and growing interest in smart appliances are expected to drive the market demand in the segment during the forecast period.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Audio Driver IC Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The growing adoption of smart devices is a leading driver for the growth of the market demand.

  • Smart devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, streaming media players, and other multimedia devices are driving the demand for the global market.

  • The advances in cellular technology, such as 3G and 4G, have also fueled the adoption of smart devices in urban and semi-urban areas.

  • Hence, the sales of smart devices are expected to drive the growth of the global audio driver IC market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing popularity of wireless streaming audio technology has been a key trend in the market.

  • Short-range radio waves help in data sharing and playing audio through headphones.

  • Brands like Apple Co. abandoning the headphone jack in their mobiles are expected to bring a new trend in this market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The inconsistent audio quality of the aftermarket amplifier products is a leading challenge that may impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Low-quality and low-priced amplifiers produced by Chinese vendors are a significant hindrance to the growth of the market. For instance, the price of low-cost audio amplifiers starts from as low as USD 7 per piece.

  • With less knowledge about durability and audio quality consistency, consumers may be dissatisfied with the purchase.

To know more about other drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Audio Driver IC Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the audio driver IC market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the audio driver IC market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the audio driver IC market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of audio driver IC market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The audio and video editing software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,486.21 million. The increase in content generation and the rise of OTT platforms are the key factors driving the global audio and video editing software market growth.

The audio-video on-demand market size is expected to increase to USD 165.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.78%. One of the key factors driving growth in the audio-video on-demand market is the growth in mobile advertisement spending.

Audio Driver IC Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.86%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,128.31 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.8

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ams OSRAM AG, Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp., Bang and Olufsen Group, Cirrus Logic Inc., ESS Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Princeton Technology Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Toshiba Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global audio driver IC market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Mono channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 2-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 4-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 6-channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ams OSRAM AG

  • 12.4 Analog Devices Inc.

  • 12.5 Bang and Olufsen Group

  • 12.6 Cirrus Logic Inc.

  • 12.7 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 12.8 Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

  • 12.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 12.10 ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • 12.11 Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

  • 12.12 Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • 12.13 ROHM Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Silicon Laboratories Inc.

  • 12.15 STMicroelectronics NV

  • 12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

  • 12.17 Toshiba Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Audio Driver IC Market 2023-2027
Global Audio Driver IC Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-driver-ic-market-size-is-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-86-from-2022-to-2027--growing-smart-device-penetration-is-a-major-driver-shaping-the-growth---technavio-301780272.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls as US holds off refilling strategic reserve

    (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Friday on worries about a potential oversupply after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years. "There is a sell-off from the view that the United States will not refill oil reserve even if the WTI prices are at $67-$72 a barrel," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities. Granholm told lawmakers that it would be difficult to take advantage of the low prices this year to add to stockpiles, which are currently at their lowest level since 1983 following sales directed by President Joe Biden last year.

  • Ford Shares Could Start to Go Downhill

    Ford Motor Co has been around since 1903, and it's a household name when it comes to Americans who are thinking about cars and trucks. I am not sure Henry Ford would recognize the company today. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Gas Demand Recovery in Europe Gathers Pace as Prices Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- European companies are using more natural gas as prices drop to levels seen before the Ukraine war, putting a potential strain on preparations for another winter with limited Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fe

  • China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL plans to start this year the mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based ones, its chairman said. M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. CATL disclosed in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery-pack technology.

  • China's billionaire population drops: super-rich suffer as stock losses, yuan depreciation knock 229 off Hurun Global Rich List

    China lost 229 billionaires in the last year as a faltering economy, sliding stocks and a depreciating yuan hit the country's super-rich harder than their peers in any other nation, according to a new list published by Hurun Report. Chinese moguls accounted for more than half of the 445 people worldwide who lost their status as US-dollar billionaires and dropped off of the Hurun Global Rich List. The number represents the biggest decline in Chinese billionaires since the list was first published

  • Apple Inc supplier Pegatron in talks to open second India factory -sources

    Apple Inc's Taiwanese supplier Pegatron Corp is in talks to open a second India factory, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, as the U.S. tech giant's partners continue to diversify production away from China. Pegatron plans to add a second facility near the southern city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, just six months after opening the first with an investment of $150 million, said the sources, who sought anonymity as the talks are private. Pegatron declined to comment but said, "Any acquisition of assets will be disclosed based on regulations."

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • When It Comes to Microsoft, Proceed With Caution

    In this updated daily Japanese candlestick chart of MSFT, below, I can see that prices were weak on Monday and confirmed the gravestone doji as a top reversal pattern. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of MSFT, below, I see that prices are 2/3 toward a weekly reversal pattern. This gives us two parts of a three part reversal pattern.

  • Chile Pushes New Lithium Extraction Method in Risk to Future Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government plans to require all new lithium projects to tap a production technique that’s barely used commercially anywhere in a bid to reduce water losses.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Ma

  • Financial turbulence widens door to private equity in fast-growing aerospace sector

    Financial sector headwinds are creating fresh openings for private equity investments in aerospace, as suppliers' need for capital to meet soaring demand for planes and parts risks further turbulence, executives said. Demand from aircraft manufacturing giants has soared on the back of surging global air travel following a pandemic-induced slump. "While the overall economy may see slower growth or enter into a recession, aerospace suppliers need capital now to support the significant increased demand," said Charlie Compton, partner at Boca Raton, Florida-based AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in investments in aerospace and other sectors.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC

    Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Chinese lithium price dives in heated auto price war

    China's lithium prices are plunging faster than expected this year, down 34% in the last four weeks alone, hit by a slump in demand for electric vehicles in the world's biggest market that has left stocks of the metal piling up. Spot lithium carbonate prices assessed by Fastmarkets fell to 260,000 yuan ($38,079.06) per tonne this week, less than half the price quoted last November. "The scope of such a price fall has exceeded our expectations," consultancy Rystad Energy said in a March 17 note.

  • Oil Drops Below $70 as Sentiment Fades, US Sees Slow SPR Refill

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil halted its recent advance as weakening sentiment weighed on broader markets and the US government signaled that refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will take longer than previously expected.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Pe

  • Ford Says It Will Lose $3 Billion on EVs This Year as It Touts Startup Mentality

    The auto maker says it wants to give investors more visibility into the performance of its three business units.

  • Want to cut global emissions by 10%? Stop fossil-fuel subsidies

    The IPCC report released on Monday (March 20) has an idea for shaving off as much as 10% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2030: end fossil fuel subsidies once and for all.

  • NRG Energy (NRG) to Gain From Acquisition Amid Supply Woes

    NRG Energy's (NRG) completed acquisitions, diverse customer base and long-term customer retention increase the predictability of earnings.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bunge, CalMaine Foods and Arcadia Biosciences

    Bunge, CalMaine Foods and Arcadia Biosciences are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

    Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.

  • Syneos Health (SYNH) Partners With KX for Data-Driven Insights

    Syneos Health's (SYNH) partnership with KX is likely to accelerate clinical trial execution using AI-enabled solutions.