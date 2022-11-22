In a New Audio Interview, Toni Loudenbeck of Traders News Source Interviews Stephan Jackman, CEO Alzamend Neuro, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Alzamend Neuro.

Toni had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Stephan Jackman, Chief Executive Officer and Director Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN). Toni diligently focused on questions she thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/alzn-interview/

Traders News Source, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Press release picture

Stephan Jackman

Chief Executive Officer and Director

20+ years multi-industry experience, specializing in Biotech and Pharmaceutical

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Toni Loudenbeck and Stephan Jackman discuss an overview of the company, the product pipeline, very detailed pipeline progress, potential near-term catalysts plus much more in this interview.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend is an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bipolar disorder, MDD and PTSD. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and ALZN002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/alzn-interview/

