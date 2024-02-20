Audio Pixels Holdings Limited (ASX:AKP) insiders have significant skin in the game with 51% ownership

Key Insights

Audio Pixels Holdings' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

51% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

If you want to know who really controls Audio Pixels Holdings Limited (ASX:AKP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 51% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Audio Pixels Holdings.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Audio Pixels Holdings?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Audio Pixels Holdings might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Audio Pixels Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Frederick Bart with 19% of shares outstanding. With 9.8% and 6.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Altshuler Shacham Trusts Limited and Laurence Freedman are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Audio Pixels Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Audio Pixels Holdings Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own AU$99m worth of shares in the AU$195m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 17%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

