Audio Video on Demand Market to record USD 165.39 Mn growth; Interactive Home Entertainment Market identified as Parent Market -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global audio video on demand market is categorized as a part of the global interactive home entertainment market within the global media and entertainment market. The super parent global media and entertainment market covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services. The global interactive home entertainment market covers companies engaged in producing interactive gaming products, including mobile gaming applications. It also includes educational software used primarily in the home. Technavio calculates the global media and entertainment market size based on combined revenue generated by companies engaged in the provision of media, entertainment, and interactive media and services. The parent market is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile gaming and the increasing adoption rate in developing markets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio Video on Demand Market 2022-2026

The global audio video on demand market size is expected to grow by USD 165.39 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period.

Audio Video On Demand Market: Major Growth Drivers

The audio video on demand market growth is expected to be driven by the growth in mobile advertisement spending. Mobile advertising is currently one of the most popular methods of advertising and is mainly driven by the increased penetration of tablets, smartphones, increasing Internet penetration, and the development of various mobile apps. The global mobile app download market recorded 230 billion downloads in 2020. Service providers are developing mobile applications to provide easy access and usage to customers. The growing adoption of mobile devices and the subsequent increase in mobile application downloads have made most of the songs and albums available in-app for streaming and downloading. Furthermore, these apps also provide an easy payment option for the subscribers of premium services, which attracts more customers. Users are required to fill in their personal details, which helps vendors to retain a larger customer base through targeted advertising. Thus, the growth in mobile advertising spending is driving the growth of the global audio video on demand market.

Reasons to Buy Audio Video On Demand Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist audio video on demand market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the audio video on demand market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the audio video on demand market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Audio Video On Demand Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 165.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., CBC Radio Canada, Comcast Corp., Contus, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., iHeartMedia Inc., Indieflix Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Mood Media Corp., Muvi LLC, Netflix Inc., Roku Inc., Spotify Technology SA, The Walt Disney Co., and Tubi Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

