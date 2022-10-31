U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,902.75
    -8.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,858.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,544.00
    -43.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.90
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.17
    -0.73 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.20
    +1.40 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9949
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.75
    -1.64 (-5.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7910
    +0.3710 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,509.42
    -381.36 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.50
    +15.14 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Audio Video on Demand Market to record USD 165.39 Mn growth; Interactive Home Entertainment Market identified as Parent Market -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global audio video on demand market is categorized as a part of the global interactive home entertainment market within the global media and entertainment market. The super parent global media and entertainment market covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services. The global interactive home entertainment market covers companies engaged in producing interactive gaming products, including mobile gaming applications. It also includes educational software used primarily in the home. Technavio calculates the global media and entertainment market size based on combined revenue generated by companies engaged in the provision of media, entertainment, and interactive media and services. The parent market is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile gaming and the increasing adoption rate in developing markets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio Video on Demand Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio Video on Demand Market 2022-2026

The global audio video on demand market size is expected to grow by USD 165.39 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Audio Video On Demand Market: Major Growth Drivers

The audio video on demand market growth is expected to be driven by the growth in mobile advertisement spending. Mobile advertising is currently one of the most popular methods of advertising and is mainly driven by the increased penetration of tablets, smartphones, increasing Internet penetration, and the development of various mobile apps. The global mobile app download market recorded 230 billion downloads in 2020. Service providers are developing mobile applications to provide easy access and usage to customers. The growing adoption of mobile devices and the subsequent increase in mobile application downloads have made most of the songs and albums available in-app for streaming and downloading. Furthermore, these apps also provide an easy payment option for the subscribers of premium services, which attracts more customers. Users are required to fill in their personal details, which helps vendors to retain a larger customer base through targeted advertising. Thus, the growth in mobile advertising spending is driving the growth of the global audio video on demand market.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. View Free PDF Sample Report

Reasons to Buy Audio Video On Demand Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist audio video on demand market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the audio video on demand market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the audio video on demand market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of audio video on demand market vendors. BUY NOW

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Related Reports:

Game Streaming Market by Revenue Stream and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing popularity of eSports tournaments is notably driving the game streaming market growth, although factors such as the effects of gaming on health may impede market growth. eSports tournaments are multiplayer video game competitions that are commonly played by professional gamers. eSports tournaments allow gamers to compete through online platforms. Hence, they remove constraints related to time and location.

Gaming Market by Type, Device, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing adoption of AR and VR games is notably driving the gaming market growth, although factors such as regulation of loot boxes may impede market growth. Game developers prefer AR and VR devices to traditional gaming devices. For instance, companies such as Sony and Microsoft are developing gaming platforms using cutting-edge three-dimensional (3D) technologies.

Audio Video On Demand Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 165.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.94

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., CBC Radio Canada, Comcast Corp., Contus, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., iHeartMedia Inc., Indieflix Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Mood Media Corp., Muvi LLC, Netflix Inc., Roku Inc., Spotify Technology SA, The Walt Disney Co., and Tubi Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Video - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Audio - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Apple Inc.

  • 10.6 CBC Radio Canada

  • 10.7 Comcast Corp.

  • 10.8 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.10 Netflix Inc.

  • 10.11 Spotify Technology SA

  • 10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Audio Video on Demand Market 2022-2026
Global Audio Video on Demand Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-video-on-demand-market-to-record-usd-165-39-mn-growth-interactive-home-entertainment-market-identified-as-parent-market--technavio-301662015.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The Week Ahead

    Philadelphia and Memphis are navigating rotation issues brought about by injured stars, and Brooklyn takes on a weird scheduling week. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Top photos from the Bills’ 27-17 win over the Packers

    Top photos from the #Bills' 27-17 win over the #Packers:

  • iPhone Assembler Foxconn Moves to Limit Plant Disruption as Shares Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s main listed arm fell the most in three weeks, after the world’s largest maker of iPhones said it may boost capacity at alternative sites to mitigate potential disruption at its main Covid-stricken plant in China.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Consp

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • ExxonMobil Posts Record Profits. Time to Buy the Dividend Aristocrat?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered one of the best quarters in its history. The oil giant's profits soared to a record in the third quarter, even though oil prices cooled off in the period. ExxonMobil's earnings rose to $19.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • GE Stock Could Make Investors Rich Thanks to 1 Huge Catalyst

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.

  • McDonald's customers aren't pushing back on higher prices, analyst says

    McDonald's U.S. customer base is still lovin' the fast food chain, even with higher prices.

  • 10 Largest Gas Station Chains in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 largest gas station chains in the US. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest gas station chains in the US. Gas stations in the United States are a major industry in and of themselves, and integral to […]

  • European Moves to Cap Gas Prices Are Hypocritical, Qatar Says

    (Bloomberg) -- European proposals to set limits on the price paid for natural gas are “hypocritical,” Qatar’s energy minister Saad Al Kaabi said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance I

  • Natural Gas Took a Dive. A Warmer Winter Could Keep Prices Down.

    The U.S. market shifted from worries about tight supplies to lower demand for heating fuel on the back of a warmer winter.

  • Steel Companies’ Profits Hurt by Falling Prices

    Cleveland-Cliffs, United States Steel, Nucor and Steel Dynamics reported significantly lower profits from their steelmaking operations during the quarter that ended in September, compared with the same period last year when prices were at record levels.

  • Jeep Owner Stellantis’s China Joint Venture to File for Bankruptcy

    HONG KONG— Stellantis NV said its unprofitable joint venture that made and distributed the Jeep brand in China will file for bankruptcy, a move that follows the European auto giant’s failure to reverse its dwindling sales in the country. Stellantis said it would continue to provide services to existing and future Jeep brand customers in China. It had impaired the value of its investment in the joint venture and other related assets in its first-half financial results, the company said.

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • Stellantis Jeep joint venture in China to file for bankruptcy

    Stellantis said in a statement it had fully impaired the value of its investment in the joint venture in its results for the first half of 2022. It also said it would continue to provide service to Jeep customers in China. GAC, which approved the bankruptcy filing, said the joint venture had liabilities of almost 111% of its assets of 7.3 billion yuan ($1.00 billion).

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

  • (Countdown): U.S airlines ranked by consumer complaints

    A new report — from the U.S. Department of Transportation — examines airlines across a gamut of potential complaints including baggage, refunds, reservations, customer service, disability, animals and more.

  • Republicans claim Google is sending their fundraising emails to Gmail users’ spam folders

    "Enough is enough — we are suing Google for their blatant bias against Republicans," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

  • Oil slips on China COVID curbs, weak factory activity data

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday following weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and on concerns its widening COVID-19 curbs will curtail demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $87.43 a barrel, down 47 cents, or 0.5%, after settling down 1.3% on Friday. Factory activity in China, the world's largest crude importer, fell unexpectedly in October, an official survey showed on Monday, weighed down by softening global demand and strict COVID-19 restrictions that hit production.