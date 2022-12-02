U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,079.50
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,394.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,050.75
    -12.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.90
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.94
    +0.72 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.40
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.25
    -0.33 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0490
    -1.2570 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,018.92
    -115.63 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.21
    -1.94 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.51
    -11.98 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, and Segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global audio and video editing software market size is projected to grow by USD 1,486.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will decelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a free sample report!

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global audio and video editing software market as a part of the Application software market within the global IT software market. The parent market covers companies developing and producing applications and system software. The global application software market covers companies engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market and it includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software. It excludes companies classified in the interactive home entertainment sub-industry and companies producing systems or database management software classified in the systems software sub-industry. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth during the forecast period.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis. Download an exclusive sample!

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market - Five Forces

The global audio and video editing Software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • Threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of Porter's Five Forces model helps to strategize the business, for entire details - buy report!

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Audio and Video Editing Software MarketSegmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user, devices, and region.

  • The large enterprise segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The commercial end-user segment of the global audio and video editing software market is expected to witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period due to the growth of the film industry and the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming industry, as well as the increase in the number of digital marketing firms and advertising agencies. In addition, our report provides a brief analysis of the historical and forecast market share and their segments along with the reasons for growth from 2017 to 2027.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global audio and video editing software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global Audio and Video Editing Software market.

  • North America held 42% of the global audio and video editing software market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The US is the major revenue contributor to the market in this region. Hollywood is home to several prominent film production houses, digital media agencies, and animation studios. The US witnesses a higher demand for audio and video editing software than the other countries in the region.

Download a FREE Sample Report

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

  • Content generation refers to maintaining and updating websites, blogging, videography, online commentary, maintaining social media accounts, and editing and distributing digital content. In a digital content file, the information can be stored or published via audio and video files, graphics, or as animations and image formats. The extensive use of social media platforms has created a significant demand for digital content.

  • Digital media consumption is also growing with the increase in the adoption of smartphones and rising Internet speeds. Influencers and digital marketers across these platforms are leveraging editing software to differentiate the content in their channels. The rises in the consumption and generation of digital content will augment the growth of the market for audio and video editing software during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

  • Globally, cloud adoption has increased among various industries due to advantages such as reliability, enhanced uptime, enriched IT services, increased flexibility of data access, and improved operational speeds. Owing to such benefits of cloud solutions, various audio and video editing software vendors are developing cloud-based audio and video editing software.

  • Moreover, the companies are offering these cloud solutions on a subscription basis. Which resulted that the number of subscribers is increasing due to the adoption of this model. Thus, the shift toward a cloud-based delivery model is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Vendor lock-in, also known as customer lock-in or proprietary lock-in, refers to the purchase of audio and video editing software in the current market is through a single perpetual license or subscription-based model. Most startups and SMEs are price-conscious buyers as they cannot afford expensive commercial software.

  • The purchase of the software requires an initial substantial investment. To save on this expense, various SMEs and non-professional users look for free and open-source software. SMEs are adopting open-source software as it is more transparent, reliable, and cost-effective.

  • Developers have code visibility and can refer to the source code to locate bugs, explore security vulnerabilities, and understand the interaction of the code with machines. Also, organizations can modify open-source software as per their requirements at no cost. Thus, the increase in the use of open-source or free audio and video editing software is expected to limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics, which state about consequences and sustainability of the businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Audio and Video Editing Software market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the audio and video editing software market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the audio and video editing software market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the audio and video editing software market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the audio and video editing software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The photo editing software market size is projected to grow by USD 542.87 million with a CAGR of 9.27% between 2021 to 2026. The master data management (MDM) solutions market is segmented by end-user (commercial and personal) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The music production software market size is projected to grow by 369.87 million with a CAGR of 7.31% between 2021 to 2026. The cryptocurrency market is segmented by type (editing, mixing, recording), end-user (professionals and non-professionals) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023 -2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,486.21 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.02

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors

Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Corel Corp., CyberLink Corp., Flowplayer AB, KineMaster Corp., MAGIX Software GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Movavi Software Ltd., Online Media Technologies Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, TechSmith Corp., WeVideo Inc., and Wondershare Technology Co. Ltd.

Market  Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global audio and video editing software market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Personal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Device

  • 7.3 Laptop/Desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Device

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Acon AS

  • 12.4 Adobe Inc.

  • 12.5 Animoto Inc.

  • 12.6 Apple Inc.

  • 12.7 Autodesk Inc.

  • 12.8 Avid Technology Inc.

  • 12.9 Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Corel Corp.

  • 12.11 CyberLink Corp.

  • 12.12 Flowplayer AB

  • 12.13 MAGIX Software GmbH

  • 12.14 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.15 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.16 Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

  • 12.17 Wondershare Technology Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations


About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2023-2027
Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-and-video-editing-software-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301691513.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ Oil Export Cut Blunted by Surge in Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s efforts to deliver a substantial oil-output cut are being blunted the group’s allies.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBlackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption LimitMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostThe Organization of Petroleum Ex

  • Disney Proposal to Restructure, on McKinsey’s Advice, Triggered Uproar From Creative Executives

    Tension flared over plans to take control of marketing and other decisions away from content chiefs at Disney.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Oil prices could fall without further OPEC+ cut, analysts say

    OPEC+ is widely expected to stick to its latest target of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Sunday, but some analysts believe that crude prices could fall if the group does not make further cuts. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, has switched its planned in-person meeting in Vienna on Dec. 4 to a virtual one, which sources in the group say signals the likelihood of it leaving policy unchanged. The group agreed in early October to cut its oil production target by 2 million bpd from November until the end of 2023.

  • Total pulls investment from North Sea in response to Sunak’s windfall tax

    French oil giant TotalEnergies has become the first major North Sea operator to cut investment as a direct result of Rishi Sunak's windfall tax.

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • Saudi Oil Exports Drop as Shipments to US and China Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s crude exports declined in November, as shipments to the US plunged to a multiyear low and flows to China slumped.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowStocks Churn After Big Rally With VIX Now Below

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 838 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2022), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but nearly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for nearly 39% of fiscal 2022 sales, with non-food merchandise 27%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) 21%, and fresh food 13%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • California, others ask court to temporarily stop $4 billion Albertsons dividend payment

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court on Thursday for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The state officials said in a court filing that Kroger, which does not yet own its rival, agreed with Albertsons that Albertsons would pay the dividend at the beginning of the merger review. "Payment of the special dividend, in conjunction with the restrictions defendants' merger agreement imposes on Albertsons' ability to borrow money, likely will hamper Albertsons' ability to compete with Kroger and other grocers, leaving shoppers facing higher prices, worse service, less innovation, closure of their local Safeway or other Albertsons supermarket, or all of the above," they said in the filing.

  • When Is It Time to Retire? Readers (and I) Want to Know

    In a farewell column, Glenn Ruffenach considers how you know you’re ready to walk away, even if it’s hard to do.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights AT&T, Cambium Networks and Starry Group Holdings

    AT&T, Cambium Networks and Starry Group Holdings are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Layoffs Hit White-Collar Workers as Amazon, Walmart, Others Cut Jobs

    Demand has fallen for professionals in technology, legal, scientific and finance fields, as companies that ramped up staffing during the pandemic, including tech firms, slow down hiring or cut jobs.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now

    Despite trading on U.S. exchanges, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE)  are headquartered internationally, offering investors access to the global markets. While these three businesses have grown their sales between 34% and 63% over the last year, their share prices have dropped dramatically over the same time, creating an intriguing opportunity for investors. Building upon this divergence between promising business growth and share price declines, let's see why these three foreign companies look poised to help shareholders retire early.

  • U.S. farm incomes seen soaring to new highs on global food, feed demand

    Soaring grain and livestock prices are expected to push U.S. farm incomes to a historic high this year, as producers benefit from strong global grain and oilseed demand amid tight supplies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Thursday. Net farm income - which is a broad measure of profits in the agricultural economy, according to the agency - is forecast to increase to $160.5 billion in 2022 from $141.0 billion a year earlier, an increase of $19.5 billion. In inflation-adjusted 2022 dollars, net farm income would be at its highest level since 1973 and net cash farm income at its highest level on record, the agency said.

  • Oil steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EU Russian oil ban

    Oil futures were broadly stable on Friday, but were poised to end the week up, ahead of a meeting by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) on Sunday and an EU ban on Russian crude oil kicking in on Monday. Brent crude futures were up 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $87.02 per barrel by 1008 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.27 per barrel.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Oil prices tick lower ahead of OPEC+ meeting, Russia ban

    Oil futures edge lower Friday as a weekend OPEC+ meeting loomed ahead of the Monday launch of a European Union ban on Russian crude imports.

  • Wells Fargo cuts hundreds of jobs in mortgage business - Bloomberg News

    Higher inflation and rapidly rising mortgage rates have started to weigh on the housing market as buying homes becomes costlier, hitting what was until last year a booming industry. The latest reductions in the lender's mortgage unit add to thousands already made by Wells Fargo this year, the Bloomberg report said. In June, JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, had also started laying off employees in its mortgage business.

  • Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Che