U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.75
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,779.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,952.00
    -0.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.00
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.44
    +0.18 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    -0.0650 (-5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +1.22 (+6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2090
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,915.92
    -743.98 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.15
    -12.75 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,547.31
    -233.71 (-0.84%)
     

Audio and Video Editing Software Market | Almost $ 2 Billion Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The audio and video editing software market is set to grow by USD 1.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled-Audio and Video Editing Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled-Audio and Video Editing Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., CyberLink Corp., Avid Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH are some of the major market participants. The increase in the rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms, strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants, and the decrease in prices of audio and video editing software will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Audio and Video Editing Software Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41027

Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the audio and video editing software market in the application software industry include Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., CyberLink Corp., Avid Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Audio and Video Editing Software Market size

  • Audio and Video Editing Software Market trends

  • Audio and Video Editing Software Market industry analysis

The audio and video editing software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increase in the rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing use of open-source and free editing software will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the audio and video editing software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Music Production Software Market - Global music production software market is segmented by end-user (professionals and non-professionals), type (editing, mixing, and recording), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Video Analytics Market - Global video analytics market is segmented by end-user (government sector, commercial sector, banking and financial services, traffic management sector, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist audio and video editing software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the audio and video editing software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the audio and video editing software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of audio and video editing software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Personal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Acon AS

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Animoto Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Avid Technology Inc.

  • CyberLink Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/audio-and-video-editing-software-market-size-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-audio-and-video-editing-softwaremarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-and-video-editing-software-market--almost--2-billion-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301345424.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Companies Pay New Workers Higher Wages, and Current Employees Ask, ‘What About Us?’

    Companies across the U.S. are raising the pay floor for new employees in a difficult hiring market, prompting longtime workers to reassess their own compensation and get more.

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • All Bullish Bets on DraftKings Are Off for Now

    DKNG is correcting and still pointed down. In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see that the $53-$48 area did not provide any support and prices continued to weaken. DKNG has since weakened.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • Crude Declines as the Delta Variant Threatens Global Oil Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled by the most in two weeks as a fast-spreading delta variant posed a threat to demand and as economic data out of China signaled a slowdown.Futures in New York declined 3.6% on Monday. The virus is clouding the outlook for consumption as China faced a fresh outbreak and infections in Sydney matched a record. Amid the surge in cases, barrels from some key OPEC producers are hitting the market, also causing concern. Meanwhile, data indicated that China’s economic activity

  • Why investors must begin to think about crypto investing from a tax perspective

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new crypto reporting requirements in the updated infrastructure bill and what that means for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Can older workers command a better salary when switching jobs?

    After weeks and a mind-numbing series of seven or eight interviews with a cast of company characters from a recruiter to a hiring manager, a senior manager, potential co-workers and on down the line, you were selected for the position. It’s a shadow of what you earned in your previous job. “Can I negotiate?” It’s a question I get asked a lot by older job seekers.

  • Pinduoduo Shares Just Can't Seem to Take Root

    Jim Cramer discussed several Chinese companies on Monday and told Real Money readers that some Chinese government apologists think it is time to buy Pinduoduo Inc. , an online technology platform for agriculture.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 4 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector offers plenty of lucrative investment options: Here are some stocks you'd want to buy now.

  • COVID and Brexit-hit supply chains lead to 'sharp rise' in UK manufacturing costs

    According to Markit's monthly PMI, raw material, staff and skill shortages were all major factors stymieing output growth and contributing to a further marked increase in input purchasing.

  • Disney, Google and other U.S. companies requiring workers to get vaccinated before returning to the office

    With the recent rise of the Delta variant, many major American companies are now requiring full-time employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office. In the past few weeks, more companies have announced plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees who are working at in-person offices. The government-run U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stated it is legal under federal law for companies to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with a few exceptions related to other health complications, pregnancy and religious beliefs.

  • Ernst & Young, auditors to pay over $10 million to settle SEC charges

    Ernst & Young, partner James Herring and former partners James Young and Curt Fochtmann interfered with a public company's selection of an auditor threatening their ability to remain objective and impartial as auditors, the SEC said. The agency brought related charges against William Stiehl, previously chief accounting officer at the company which the SEC did not name, for his misconduct in the selection process, known as a request for proposal process.

  • Oil ends more than 3% lower after weaker China, U.S. economic readings

    Oil futures start August on a down note Monday, under heavy pressure after disappointing data on activity in China and the U.S., worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and rising output by OPEC+ producers.

  • Oil falls over 3% on concerns over demand and OPEC supply boost

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 3% on Monday after weak economic data from China and the United States, the world's top oil consumers, and higher crude output from OPEC producers stoked fears of weakness in oil demand and oversupply. Brent crude oil futures settled down $2.52, or 3.3%, at $72.89 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended $2.69, or 3.6%, lower at $71.26. "Energy futures...are still expressing concerns over slowed production consumption as coronavirus cases are back on the rise in several regions of the U.S. as well as several countries overseas," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois.

  • How Does Activision Blizzard Look Before Earnings?

    With Activision Blizzard Inc. set to report its latest earnings on Tuesday, let's see how the stock is setting up going into the print. Bottom-line strategy: Traders should have been stopped out and are on the sidelines.

  • Why this big donut chain is seeing a resurgence

    Restaurant Brands begins to see better fortunes for one of its key fast food brands.